GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Volkswagen must act now, controlling families say, as profit falls - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volkswagen must act now, controlling families say, as profit falls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Automotive Corporate Earnings

Volkswagen's controlling families weigh in on restructuring battle, call for swift action

Volkswagen Faces Pressure Over Restructuring Amid Financial and Labor Tensions

By Rachel More

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's controlling families dialled up the pressure on the German auto group's stakeholders on Friday, backing management's push for a dramatic restructuring that could cost tens of thousands more jobs.

Porsche SE's Stance and Leadership Comments

Speaking as Porsche SE, the investment vehicle of the Porsche/Piech auto dynasty and Volkswagen's top shareholder, announced a drop in its adjusted post-tax earnings, its board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said the Volkswagen group "is at a historic crossroads".

"For the sake of the company and its sustainable competitiveness, everyone must now step up and take responsibility," Poetsch said.

"The longer decisions are delayed, the bigger the problems will become," he added.

Union Response and Stakeholder Tensions

The comments drew an angry response from Germany's top industrial union, which accused the families of placing dividends above workers.

Challenges Facing Volkswagen

Rising Costs and Competition

VW BATTLING RISING COSTS, COMPETITION FROM CHINA

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has pledged to drastically overhaul the group — which includes the VW mass-market business, premium brands Porsche and Audi, and luxury marque Lamborghini — as it battles high costs, tariff woes and intensifying competition from China.

Calls for Cost Reduction and Restructuring

Porsche SE finance chief Johannes Lattwein called on the group to reduce excess capacity, significantly cut costs, and strengthen decision-making.

Having already overseen tens of thousands of job cuts, Blume's latest restructuring plan threatens another 50,000 layoffs and the possible closure of four German plants.

The plan still needs the blessing of powerful labour representatives and the state of Lower Saxony, which has a 20% blocking minority, setting the stage for tense talks in the second half of the year.

Sources told Reuters that the labour side and Lower Saxony voted against Blume's plan at the last supervisory board meeting in July. The next meeting is expected in early September.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter. A company source said Porsche SE's position was understood as support for Blume's restructuring course.

Union and State Government Positions

The IG Metall union, which sits alongside representatives from Porsche SE, the works council and the state of Lower Saxony on Volkswagen's fractious supervisory board, said it would continue to defend workers and oppose plant closures.

"To secure their dividends, the (owner families) seem willing to jeopardize the livelihoods of those who have generated these profits in the first place over many years," a union spokesperson said.

He said competitiveness would come not from stringent cuts but from attractive products, innovation and a clear forward-looking strategy.

The works council and the Lower Saxony state government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Porsche SE's Financial Results and Market Impact

'EVERY OPTION' MUST BE CONSIDERED

Lattwein said Porsche SE supports Volkswagen's management and its proposals, adding: "Competitiveness is the goal. Every option must be considered in pursuing it."

Porsche SE — which owns 31.9% of Volkswagen and 12.5% of Porsche — reported a 14.5% drop in its adjusted half-year earnings after tax to €949 million ($1.1 billion) on Friday.

Shares in the holding group dropped by as much as 1.7% after the earnings report before paring back their losses later in the day. Shares in Volkswagen and Porsche, largely flat early Friday, have fallen sharply in recent years.

Including impairment losses booked for its two core investments, Porsche SE swung to a net loss after tax of €2.2 billion in the first six months of the year, down from a €338-million profit a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, Simon Ferdinand Eibach and Emanuele Berro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak, Thomas Seythal and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Porsche SE warns Volkswagen is at a “historic crossroads” and calls for urgent responsibility from management to safeguard competitiveness, as delaying decisions will exacerbate challenges.
  • Key measures advocated include cutting excess capacity, slashing costs, and strengthening decision‑making amid steep profit erosion.
  • Volkswagen is pursuing sweeping restructuring: halving its model lineup, targeting up to 100,000 job cuts, potential closure of four German plants, and expecting up to a 3% drop in 2026 revenue due to weak China sales and high tariffs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Volkswagen's controlling families demanding immediate action?
They believe fast decisions are necessary to secure the company's competitiveness and address falling profits.
What financial result did Porsche SE report recently?
Porsche SE reported a 14.5% drop in adjusted half-year earnings after tax to €949 million.
What actions are being urged for Volkswagen to improve its position?
Volkswagen is being urged to cut costs, reduce excess capacity, and strengthen decision-making.
What stake does Porsche SE hold in Volkswagen?
Porsche SE owns 31.9% of Volkswagen.
What competitive challenge does Volkswagen currently face?
Volkswagen is seeking to fend off growing competition from Chinese rivals in the automotive sector.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
View All Finance Posts