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Trump offered over phone to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump offered over phone to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelenskiy

Trump's Diplomatic Efforts and Conversations with World Leaders

Trump's Call with Putin

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.

Ushakov said Trump made the offer during the call on Saturday, U.S. Independence Day, in the context of his participation next week at the NATO summit in Turkey. 

Communication with Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he also spoke to Trump.

"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said of Trump's call with the Russian president.

Russia's Position on the Conflict

Ushakov, who described the conversation as "business-like and quite constructive," said Russia sought "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach."

Ushakov accused Kyiv and its European allies of "counting on extending and even escalating the conflict, and on terrorism against civilians." 

He was referring to Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian targets, mainly linked to the oil industry, which have triggered fuel shortages in several Russian regions.

Ushakov said Putin "depicted the real situation on the battlefield where the Russian armed forces are confidently advancing, liberating one locality after another."

Conflicting Claims over Kostiantynivka

Russian commanders told Putin on Friday that Moscow's troops had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy and Ukraine's General Staff dismissed that claim, saying Kyiv's forces still controlled the city.

Conditions for a Solution

Russia has said any solution must include Moscow assuming full control over Ukraine's Donbas region.

Ukraine rejects that assertion and Zelenskiy urged Putin last month to hold a one-on-one meeting with him, but the Kremlin leader refused.

U.S. Envoys and Diplomatic Efforts

U.S. ENVOYS

Ushakov quoted Trump as saying that Washington's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would keep trying to broker a settlement and were prepared to make another visit to Moscow.

U.S. diplomatic efforts have virtually stalled as Washington is focused on the war with Iran.

Putin's Hopes for U.S. Diplomacy

Ushakov said Putin expressed hope during the conversation that U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Iran conflict would "allow for mutually acceptable long-term solutions to be found on key issues of a settlement."

Ushakov said Putin also reminded Trump that he had an open invitation to visit Moscow.

Zelenskiy's Perspective

Zelenskiy, writing on his Telegram account, described his conversation with the U.S. president as "very good," including a discussion on the war's 1,200-km (746-mile) front line.

"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he said. Zelenskiy said he and Trump agreed to continue discussions at the NATO meeting.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis, David Gregorio, Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump expressed readiness to work toward a rapid end to the Ukraine war and help find a political‑diplomatic resolution, signaling involvement through envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Trump’s offer came in context of the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, but Ukraine’s allies remain skeptical given prior perceived deference to Putin. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Russia claimed capture of Kostiantynivka, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv’s General Staff and President Zelenskiy firmly denied this, calling it ‘fake claims.’ (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump offer Putin regarding the Ukraine war?
Trump offered to help Vladimir Putin find a solution to the Ukraine war during a nearly 90-minute phone call, according to a Kremlin aide.
How is the NATO summit related to Trump's phone call with Putin?
Trump made the offer to Putin in the context of his upcoming participation at the NATO summit in Turkey.
Who are the U.S. envoys mentioned in the call?
Trump stated that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a settlement and were prepared to visit Moscow again.
What is Russia's position on the Ukraine conflict according to Ushakov?
Russia seeks a political-diplomatic resolution but accuses Kyiv and European allies of trying to escalate the conflict.
What are the conflicting claims about Kostiantynivka?
Russian commanders claimed to have captured Kostiantynivka, but Ukraine's leadership rejected this, saying Kyiv's forces still control the city.

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