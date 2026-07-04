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Russian cultural centre closes in Moldova after government order

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Moldova Closes Russian Cultural Centre, Citing National Security Fears

Closure of the Russian Cultural Centre in Moldova

By Alexander Tanas

Background and Government Actions

CHISINAU, July 4 (Reuters) - A Russian cultural centre in Moldova, ordered closed by the pro-European government, shut its doors on Saturday after more than 15 years, with Russian officials expressing hope that they could still generate interest inside the country of 2.5 million.

Moldova's government, a fierce critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said last year that the Russian Centre for Science and Culture could serve as an instrument to promote narratives posing a threat to Moldova's security.

Parliament endorsed the government's decision.

Official Statements on the Closure

"It is with deep regret that we are obliged to advise that, in connection with a Moldovan government decision, the Russian Centre of Science and Culture ("Russia House") is ending its activity," a Russian embassy statement said.

The centre issued a statement saying it had served for many years "as a meeting place, for dialogue and friendship. We hope that interest in Russian language, literature, culture and education, will not cease."

The embassy said some of the centre's functions would be transferred to its cultural department.

Impact on Moldova-Russia Relations

Moldova's relations with Russia have been soured by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, its eastern neighbour. The government decision to close the centre cited instances of Russian drones violating its airspace and falling on Moldovan territory.

Political Tensions and Accusations

President Maia Sandu, who is spearheading the country's drive to join the European Union by the end of the decade, has accused Russia of trying to subvert her government. Russia says Sandu has stirred up anti-Russian sentiment.

Historical Context and Language Shifts

Moldova was at different times in its history part of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and "Greater Romania" and while Russian remains in widespread use, younger people have broadly switched over to Romanian, the country's official language.

Future of Russian Cultural Presence in Moldova

Last month, officials in Transdniestria, a pro-Russian separatist region in eastern Moldova, proposed opening an alternative Russian cultural centre "to act against destructive attempts to limit Russian presence".

Government Response to New Proposals

But a senior Moldovan government official, Deputy Prime Minister Valeriu Chiveri, said opening such a centre was impossible without concluding a new agreement with Russia.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The government formally denounced the 1998 agreement governing the Russian cultural centre, which will not be renewed upon its expiration on July 4, 2026. (radiomoldova.md)
  • Closure is driven by Moldovan concerns over informational security, including repeated Russian drone violations and disinformation efforts. (gov.md)
  • Russian officials framed the centre as a longstanding hub for cultural dialogue and hope to maintain interest via the embassy’s cultural department despite the shutdown. (charter97.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Moldova close the Russian cultural centre?
The government cited security concerns, saying the centre could promote narratives threatening Moldova's security.
How long was the Russian Centre for Science and Culture open in Moldova?
The centre operated for more than 15 years before its closure in July 2024.
What will happen to the centre's activities after closure?
Some functions will be transferred to the Russian embassy's cultural department.
How does the closure affect Moldova-Russia relations?
The closure has further strained relations, amid ongoing tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What alternative plans exist for Russian cultural presence in Moldova?
Officials in Transdniestria have proposed opening an alternative centre, though this would require a new agreement.

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