FIFA Confirms Mexico vs England World Cup Match to Proceed as Scheduled

Main Developments in FIFA's Decision

Official Confirmation of Match Timing

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - FIFA will keep the scheduled kickoff time for Sunday’s World Cup last-16 match between Mexico and England, despite earlier concerns that severe weather could force changes, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Details of Scheduled Matches

Mexico v England at the Azteca Stadium will remain at 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT), while Brazil v Norway in New York is expected to go ahead at 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

Considerations and Potential Changes

FIFA had considered bringing forward the Mexico match because of the forecast conditions.

Mexican media reported that it could be moved to noon local time (1800 GMT), while a spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had said Brazil v Norway could be delayed by an hour if Mexico v England was rescheduled.

Previous Weather-Related Delays

Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Toby Davis)