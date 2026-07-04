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Soccer-FIFA to stick to schedule for Mexico v England game, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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FIFA Confirms Mexico vs England World Cup Match to Proceed as Scheduled

Main Developments in FIFA's Decision

Official Confirmation of Match Timing

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - FIFA will keep the scheduled kickoff time for Sunday’s World Cup last-16 match between Mexico and England, despite earlier concerns that severe weather could force changes, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Details of Scheduled Matches

Mexico v England at the Azteca Stadium will remain at 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT), while Brazil v Norway in New York is expected to go ahead at 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

Considerations and Potential Changes

FIFA had considered bringing forward the Mexico match because of the forecast conditions.

Mexican media reported that it could be moved to noon local time (1800 GMT), while a spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had said Brazil v Norway could be delayed by an hour if Mexico v England was rescheduled.

Previous Weather-Related Delays

Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain. 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • FIFA considered moving the Mexico–England fixture forward due to storm forecasts, but decided against any change, reaffirming the 6 p.m. local start (skysports.com).
  • Mexico City enters July with its rainy season peaking: July sees rain on nearly 29 days and the highest monthly rainfall, reinforcing FIFA’s caution despite the decision to maintain the original schedule (weather-atlas.com).
  • Mexico’s previous match against Ecuador was delayed by rain, underscoring the real impacts of weather on scheduling; FIFA will continue monitoring conditions even with the current schedule intact (uol.com.br).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Mexico vs England World Cup match schedule change?
No, FIFA has confirmed the match at Azteca Stadium will proceed at the originally scheduled 6 p.m. local time despite weather concerns.
What time is the Mexico vs England match scheduled to start?
The kickoff for Mexico vs England is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT).
Did FIFA consider changing the match schedule due to weather?
Yes, FIFA considered bringing the match forward because of forecasted severe weather but decided to keep the original time.
Will Brazil vs Norway be affected by any schedule changes?
Brazil vs Norway in New York is set to go ahead at 4 p.m. local time, with no changes expected.
Were any earlier World Cup matches delayed due to weather?
Yes, Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador was delayed earlier in the week due to rain.

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