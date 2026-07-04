Motor racing-Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win

Antonelli Triumphs in British Grand Prix Sprint, Denying Hamilton Home Win
British Grand Prix Sprint Race Highlights
Antonelli Secures Victory Over Hamilton
SILVERSTONE, England, July 4 (Reuters) - Kimi Antonelli beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday and forge 43 points clear in the Formula One standings.
Hamilton's Pole Position and Race Outcome
Ferrari's Hamilton started on pole but had to settle for second, 2.7 seconds behind, after being passed on the eighth of 17 laps. McLaren's Lando Norris finished third.
Championship Standings and Team Performance
Russell and Norris in the Mix
Antonelli's teammate George Russell, his closest championship rival, finished fourth at a blustery Silverstone.
Points Update After Sprint Race
With a maximum eight points for a sprint win, 19-year-old Italian Antonelli now has 179 points to Russell's 136 with seven times world champion Hamilton on 132.
Reporting and Credits
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)