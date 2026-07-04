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Motor racing-Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Antonelli Triumphs in British Grand Prix Sprint, Denying Hamilton Home Win

British Grand Prix Sprint Race Highlights

Antonelli Secures Victory Over Hamilton

SILVERSTONE, England, July 4 (Reuters) - Kimi Antonelli beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday and forge 43 points clear in the Formula One standings.

Hamilton's Pole Position and Race Outcome

Ferrari's Hamilton started on pole but had to settle for second, 2.7 seconds behind, after being passed on the eighth of 17 laps. McLaren's Lando Norris finished third.

Championship Standings and Team Performance

Russell and Norris in the Mix

Antonelli's teammate George Russell, his closest championship rival, finished fourth at a blustery Silverstone.

Points Update After Sprint Race

With a maximum eight points for a sprint win, 19-year-old Italian Antonelli now has 179 points to Russell's 136 with seven times world champion Hamilton on 132.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Kimi Antonelli denied Lewis Hamilton a home sprint win despite Hamilton securing sprint pole by just 0.011s (cadenaser.com).
  • Antonelli’s victory boosts his lead to 179 points, putting him 43 ahead of teammate George Russell (136 pts), with Hamilton third on 132 (cadenaser.com).
  • This marks another milestone in Antonelli’s dominant rookie F1 campaign, building on earlier wins in China, Japan, Miami and Canada (thematchmarker.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the British Grand Prix sprint race?
Kimi Antonelli won the British Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes.
Which position did Lewis Hamilton finish in the sprint race?
Lewis Hamilton finished second in the British Grand Prix sprint race.
Who finished third in the British Grand Prix sprint?
McLaren's Lando Norris finished third in the British Grand Prix sprint race.
How many points does Kimi Antonelli have after the sprint race?
Kimi Antonelli now has 179 points in the Formula One standings.
What was the points gap between Antonelli and his closest rival after the race?
Antonelli leads his teammate George Russell by 43 points in the standings.

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