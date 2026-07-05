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Soccer-England ready to write their own chapter in iconic match, says Tuchel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Football World Cup Sports News

England Prepared for Iconic World Cup Showdown Against Mexico at Azteca

England's Anticipation and Preparation for the Azteca Showdown

By Janina Nuno Rios

Arrival and Training in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - England manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were relishing the chance to play in one of world football's most famous stadiums as they completed preparations on Saturday for their World Cup last-16 showdown against hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

The visitors trained at Pumas UNAM's Cantera complex after arriving in Mexico City on Friday, getting their first feel of the altitude before facing an unbeaten Mexico side backed by a raucous home crowd.

Tuchel's Perspective on the Occasion

"We are in an iconic place, an iconic stadium, a massive game, a knockout game against Mexico at the Azteca," Tuchel told reporters. "It's an iconic match and a big stage, and we feel it."

Challenges of Altitude and Atmosphere

Much of the build-up has centred on Mexico City's 2,200-meter altitude after England had only four days between their round-of-32 victory over DR Congo and Sunday's game.

England's players, however, appeared relaxed during the 15 minutes of training open to the media, joking with one another and smiling as they went through their warm-up drills.

Adapting to Conditions

Tuchel acknowledged the conditions during England's first training session in the capital and insisted his players would not use them as an excuse.

"The players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went, they could cope with it better," the German said. "It's just what it is."

Expectations for the Match Environment

The England manager also dismissed suggestions his side expected a hostile reception despite facing the co-hosts in front of a fervent home crowd.

"I don't expect a hostile environment," he said. "I think it will be emotional and full of support for the home nation. Altitude, it is what it is. Home crowd, it is what it is.

"We need to overcome obstacles, but we have the spirit, the commitment, the pure will and the glue in the team to overcome these things."

Players' Mindset and Historical Context

Embracing the Magnitude of the Occasion

'IT DOESN'T GET MUCH BIGGER'

Midfielder Jordan Henderson said England had embraced the magnitude of the occasion rather than the challenges surrounding it.

"It doesn't get much better or bigger than playing Mexico in Mexico City in this stadium," the 36-year-old said.

"It's an incredible occasion for everyone. Mexico are a very good side. It'll be a really tough test, but everybody's looking forward to coming and playing this game."

Focus and Determination

Henderson echoed his manager's view that England's focus remained on factors they could control.

"Everything that we can't influence, like altitude or kickoff times, is not in our control," he said.

"For us, it's about full focus on our job ahead. No excuses. We're ready to go."

Historical Return to the Azteca

England return to the Azteca for a competitive match for the first time since their 1986 World Cup quarter-final defeat by eventual champions Argentina, remembered for Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal and his brilliant solo effort later christened the "Goal of the Century".

Writing a New Chapter

Tuchel rejected the idea that Sunday's match carried any sense of unfinished business.

"We're not here for revenge," he said. "We are here to write our own chapters. We are in good spirits and we are ready to go for tomorrow."

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • England have trained at Pumas UNAM’s Cantera to partially acclimatise to the 2,200‑metre altitude but won’t use it as an excuse (elpais.com)
  • Tuchel emphasized the significance of playing at the famed Azteca but stressed they’re not seeking vengeance for 1986, aiming instead to write their own chapter (theguardian.com)
  • The Azteca’s altitude—about 2,240 m—poses reduced oxygen and aerobic capacity risks, giving Mexico a natural edge despite England’s relaxed preparation (fourfourtwo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges does England face playing at Azteca Stadium?
England faces altitude and a passionate home crowd but manager Tuchel insists the team is ready and will not use these as excuses.
How has England prepared for the altitude in Mexico City?
England trained at Pumas UNAM's Cantera complex to acclimate to the 2,200-meter altitude after arriving in Mexico City.
What is the significance of this match for England?
It's England's first competitive match at Azteca Stadium since the 1986 World Cup, remembered for Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal.
What is England manager Tuchel's view on the match atmosphere?
Tuchel expects an emotional, supportive atmosphere for Mexico, but says England is focused on overcoming obstacles with spirit and commitment.
How are England's players approaching the match?
Midfielder Jordan Henderson says the team is embracing the occasion and focusing on what they can control, ready for the challenge.

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