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Cricket-Curran keen to step in as England all-rounder after Stokes' retirement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Curran keen to step in as England all-rounder after Stokes' retirement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Sam Curran Open to Replacing Ben Stokes as England’s All-Rounder

Sam Curran Discusses Potential Role as England's Seam-Bowling All-Rounder

Curran's Response to the Opportunity

July 4 (Reuters) - Sam Curran said that he would welcome the chance to fill the gap left by Ben Stokes as England search for seam-bowling all-rounder options following the test captain's retirement.

Curran's Statement to BBC Sport

When asked whether he would welcome the opportunity, Curran told BBC Sport on Friday, "Yeah, of course.

Curran on His Approach and Competitiveness

"But it's one of those things where I just want to try to perform my best and whenever the time comes they decide whoever is going to replace Stokesy - playing for England is amazing and I'm a competitive guy.

"When I've got a ball or bat in my hand I just try to do my best, so we'll see what happens."

Curran's Recent Cricket Career

Curran has not played test cricket since England's home series against India in August 2021, and has since featured exclusively in white-ball formats.

Current Involvement in England Squads

The 28-year-old is part of England's ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India and has also been named in the squad for the three-match one-day international series later this month.

England face India in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket during the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on June 28, 2026, immediately taking a wicket with his next ball (skysports.com).
  • Sam Curran, who hasn’t played Test cricket since August 2021 but is active in white‑ball formats, said he’d welcome the opportunity to replace Stokes, focusing on performing when selected (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Curran is currently part of England’s ongoing T20 series and has been named in the upcoming ODI squad against India (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who could replace Ben Stokes as England's all-rounder?
Sam Curran has expressed willingness to fill the gap left by Ben Stokes as England's seam-bowling all-rounder.
What is Sam Curran's current involvement with England cricket?
Sam Curran is participating in England’s ongoing T20I series against India and is also in the squad for the upcoming ODI series.
When did Sam Curran last play Test cricket?
Sam Curran last played Test cricket for England in August 2021 during a home series against India.
What are Sam Curran's thoughts on playing for England as an all-rounder?
Sam Curran says he is a competitive player and would welcome the opportunity, aiming to always do his best when selected.
When is the next England vs India T20 match?
The next England vs India T20I match takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday.

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