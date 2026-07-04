Armenia’s Constitutional Court Upholds Election Result Amid Opposition Appeal

Constitutional Court Decision and Election Overview

Background of the Election and Court Appeal

July 4 (Reuters) - Armenia's constitutional court on Saturday rejected a request by the country's pro-Russian opposition to overturn the results of a June parliamentary election, in which pro-Western Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party was re-elected, state news agency Armenpress reported.

Details of the Court Ruling

Armenpress reported that the court had upheld the result, rejecting an appeal by the Strong Armenia opposition bloc, which took 23.3% of the vote, and which said there had been irregularities in the poll.

Election Results Breakdown

The ruling Civil Contract party took almost 50% of the vote.

Opposition Concerns and International Observations

Allegations and Complaints by Opposition Groups

Opposition groups complained of a spate of arrests before the vote that targeted their parliamentary candidates and supporters.

International Electoral Observers’ Assessment

A group ⁠of ​international electoral observers, while noting the ​allegations of vote-buying and other electoral violations, said voting had gone smoothly in ​most polling stations.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Sharon Singleton)