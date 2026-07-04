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Justice Department says Adani case should end because of foreign jurisdiction, small chance of success - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Justice Department says Adani case should end because of foreign jurisdiction, small chance of success

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Legal Markets White Collar Crime

Justice Department Moves to Drop Adani Case Due to Foreign Jurisdiction and Low Success Chance

Justice Department Seeks Dismissal of Charges Against Gautam Adani

By Jana Winter

Background of the Case

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - The Justice Department said on Saturday it wants to drop charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani because the case is primarily foreign, hard to prove and inconsistent with the agency's current priorities.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis last month ordered prosecutors to justify their decision to drop their case against Adani, whom Biden-era prosecutors charged with securities fraud and wire fraud related to an alleged bribery scheme. The Justice Department on Saturday responded with a 10-page filing outlining why it sought to dismiss all charges with prejudice against Adani and other defendants.

Prosecutors' Rationale

Prosecutors under the administration of President Joe Biden started a baseless case against Adani with little chance of success, the new filing says.    

"The indictment was unsealed in the final days of the prior Administration, apparently as a 'name and shame' designed to levy accusations without any realistic prospect of a trial ever occurring," the court filing says.

Foreign Jurisdiction and Lack of U.S. Interest

U.S. government attorneys should not prosecute a "foreign case" of alleged conduct that involves no criminal organizations and no U.S. companies, and does not affect national security, the Justice Department said. 

"The alleged 'payments' in this case were made by Indian nationals, working for Indian companies, to the Indian government, with no U.S. interests implicated in any way," the filing says. 

Details of the Allegations

Adani was charged in 2024 with agreeing to bribe Indian government officials so a subsidiary of his Adani Group could win approval to develop a solar energy plant, then misleading U.S. investors by providing reassuring information about his company's anti-corruption practices.

Adani Group, Adani's company, has consistently denied wrongdoing. Adani himself has not appeared in U.S. court to respond ​to the charges.

Implications and Legal Context

The decision to ​drop U.S. charges marked the latest instance in which the Justice Department has sought to end a high-profile white-collar criminal prosecution during President Donald Trump's second term.

Legal experts say U.S. judges have little discretion to compel prosecutors to continue with criminal cases they no longer wish to pursue, but the charges remain officially pending until Garaufis orders them dismissed.

(Reporting by Jana Winter; Editing by Sergio Non and Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • DOJ argues the case is overseas‑centric, with Indian actors and no U.S. interests, making prosecution inappropriate under current enforcement priorities
  • Prosecutors assert the indictment—unsealed late in previous administration—was weak and primarily symbolic, with low likelihood of trial success
  • U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis rejected the DOJ’s summary explanation as insufficient and ordered a detailed factual justification by July 13, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Justice Department want to drop the case against Gautam Adani?
The Justice Department cited the case's primarily foreign nature, limited chances of success, and inconsistency with its current priorities.
What were the charges against Gautam Adani?
Adani was charged with securities fraud and wire fraud related to an alleged bribery scheme involving Indian officials.
Did Gautam Adani appear in U.S. court to respond to the charges?
No, Gautam Adani has not appeared in U.S. court to address the charges.
What reasons did the Justice Department give for dismissing the charges?
Prosecutors argued the case had no impact on U.S. interests, involved only foreign nationals and entities, and was unlikely to succeed.
Are the charges against Adani officially dismissed?
The charges remain pending until Judge Garaufis officially orders them dismissed.

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