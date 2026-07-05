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China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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China, Russia Navies to Hold Joint Drills near Qingdao and Pacific Ocean

Overview of Joint Naval Exercises

Exercise Locations and Schedule

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao next week, China's defence ministry and Russian state media said on Sunday.

Post-Exercise Maritime Patrols

"Following the exercises, some of the forces from both sides will proceed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to carry out joint maritime patrols," it said in a statement.

Purpose and Significance of the Drills

Annual Nature and Objectives

The drills are an annual occurrence, "aimed at jointly addressing security challenges and maintaining regional peace and stability", it said.

Russian Naval Participation

Fleet Composition

Russian state-run RIA news agency said a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao to participate in the drills, which would run from July 6 to 13.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by William Mallard and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The “Joint Sea‑2026” drills, scheduled for July 6–13 near Qingdao, include naval and aerial operations and are part of an established annual cooperation framework between China and Russia (english.news.cn).
  • Following the exercises, select forces from both sides will proceed to conduct joint maritime patrols in Pacific waters, extending the scope of their cooperation (english.news.cn).
  • These exercises are a key element in Sino‑Russian military engagement, bolstering interoperability, signaling strategic alignment, and demonstrating a continued deepening of their security partnership (chinapower.csis.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the China-Russia naval drills take place?
The joint naval exercises will be held from July 6 to July 13.
Where are the joint exercises between China and Russia taking place?
The drills will take place in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao.
What is the purpose of the China-Russia naval drills?
The exercises aim to address security challenges and maintain regional peace and stability.
Which Russian naval vessels are participating in the drills?
A cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine, and a rescue vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet are participating.
Will the joint forces conduct patrols after the exercises?
Some forces from both sides will proceed to the Pacific Ocean to carry out joint maritime patrols after the drills.

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