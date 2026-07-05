China, Russia Navies to Hold Joint Drills near Qingdao and Pacific Ocean

Overview of Joint Naval Exercises

Exercise Locations and Schedule

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao next week, China's defence ministry and Russian state media said on Sunday.

Post-Exercise Maritime Patrols

"Following the exercises, some of the forces from both sides will proceed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to carry out joint maritime patrols," it said in a statement.

Purpose and Significance of the Drills

Annual Nature and Objectives

The drills are an annual occurrence, "aimed at jointly addressing security challenges and maintaining regional peace and stability", it said.

Russian Naval Participation

Fleet Composition

Russian state-run RIA news agency said a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao to participate in the drills, which would run from July 6 to 13.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by William Mallard and Joe Bavier)