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US VP Vance says Britain has been failed by leaders, hopes next PM delivers change - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US VP Vance says Britain has been failed by leaders, hopes next PM delivers change

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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US Vice President Vance Expects Change from Britain's Next Prime Minister

Political Turmoil and Expectations for Change in Britain

Vance Criticizes British Leadership

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Britain had been "failed by its leadership for a long time," adding that he hoped the country's next prime minister could deliver the structural change voters were seeking after years of political turmoil.

Frequent Government Changes Signal Deeper Issues

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, Vance said frequent changes of government pointed to deeper problems in British politics. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced last month he would step down after two years in office, paving the way for Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade.

Lawmaker Andy Burnham is widely expected to succeed Starmer after emerging as the sole candidate to replace the outgoing leader.

Vance's Perspective on Political Instability

"What I see is six prime ministers in the last few years," Vance told the newspaper. "What that says to me is that something is very broken about British politics and that people are really crying out for significant structural change."

"I hope that Andy Burnham — and if not Andy Burnham, somebody else — is able to deliver it," the vice president said, adding that "whoever the prime minister is figures out how to get Britain back on track."

The U.S.-UK Special Relationship

Vance's Affection for Britain

U.S.-UK SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP 

Vance, whose wife Usha studied at the University of Cambridge and who has frequently spoken of his affection for Britain, described the country as an "amazing place" with the "most amazing people in the world" outside the United States.

Recent Relations Between Leaders

His comments come after a sometimes uneasy but largely functional relationship between Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump. 

The two leaders repeatedly stressed the importance of the U.S.-UK "special relationship" despite disagreements over issues including Iran, Gaza and Ukraine, while also securing trade and investment agreements between the two allies.

Trump's Views on Starmer and Burnham

Reacting to Starmer's resignation last month, Trump described him as a "lovely man" and a "sort of friend of mine," but said that he had failed on immigration and energy policy.

Trump had added: "I wish him well."

Trump has described  Burnham as "extremely liberal" and suggested Britain's next likely prime minister would be unlikely to support further North Sea oil and gas development — something the U.S. president had been asking Starmer to do.

Vance on Future Cooperation

In his interview with the Sunday Times, Vance said he did not know much about Burnham, but added that Britain remained one of Washington's closest allies.

"Whoever is the prime minister, we're going to work with them and work with them as successfully as we can," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Key Takeaways

  • Vance told the Sunday Times that six UK prime ministers in recent years reflect a broken political system, and hopes the next PM brings meaningful structural change.
  • Andy Burnham is the clear frontrunner to succeed Starmer, emphasising regional devolution, fiscal discipline, and continuity with existing economic rules while reportedly facing a £4.7 billion defence funding gap.
  • Prime Minister Starmer stressed on July 4 that foreign affairs must remain a priority for his successor, underscoring the enduring importance of the U.S.–UK 'special relationship' amid policy differences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did US VP JD Vance say about British leadership?
JD Vance stated that Britain has been failed by its leadership for a long time and hopes the next prime minister will deliver needed change.
Who is expected to become the next UK prime minister?
Lawmaker Andy Burnham is widely expected to succeed Keir Starmer after emerging as the sole candidate.
How many prime ministers has Britain had in the last decade?
Britain is set to have its seventh prime minister in a decade.
How did President Trump react to Keir Starmer's resignation?
Donald Trump described Starmer as a 'lovely man' but stated he failed on immigration and energy policy.

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