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Pope Leo marks US anniversary with migrant appeal on Lampedusa

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Pope Leo urges US to welcome immigrants in July 4 appeal from Lampedusa

Pope Leo’s Appeal for Compassion Toward Immigrants

By Joshua McElwee

Pope Leo’s Message on U.S. Independence Day

LAMPEDUSA, Italy, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Leo marked the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on Saturday with an appeal to Americans to welcome and protect immigrants, in a letter sent to his home country as he visited Italy's migrant frontline island of Lampedusa.

Leo, who drew the ire of Donald Trump last year after calling the U.S. president's hardline anti-immigration policies "inhuman", also urged the world to become "more human" and to help those fleeing war and poverty.

During a day trip to Lampedusa, a gateway for migrants risking dangerous Mediterranean crossings into Europe from Africa, the pope urged European leaders to do more to assist arrivals, which have topped ‌7,000 this year.

Separately, in an appeal sent to the U.S. for its landmark anniversary, Leo said the Catholic value of defending life includes "welcoming, protecting and assisting immigrants."

"To receive (immigrants) with compassion and generosity is not only an act of charity, but also a recognition of the dignity that belongs to every human person," he told the United States.

Pope’s Visit to Lampedusa

Support for Lampedusans and Migrants

POPE SAYS HE WANTS TO ACCOMPANY, SUPPORT LAMPEDUSANS

Lampedusa, which lies between Tunisia, Malta and Sicily, sits on one of the world's deadliest migration routes. Many migrants arrive after crossing the Mediterranean in overcrowded boats and makeshift vessels.

The visit echoed that of Pope Francis, who made Lampedusa the destination of his first trip outside Rome after becoming pope in 2013.

Among those gathered near Italy's southernmost port to see the pope were newly arrived migrants, Italian Coast Guard search-and-rescue officials and aid groups.

Leo told them he had come to show that the pope "continues to accompany you, support you and encourage you".

Calls for Comprehensive Migration Policies

The pope also called on European leaders to tackle migration "in a comprehensive manner, integrating immediate relief efforts into a long-term strategic plan capable of receiving, protecting, supporting and integrating migrants".

He also called on them to help improve conditions in migrants' home countries so that fewer people feel compelled to leave.

Personal Stories and Human Impact

"The pope's visit speaks to every one of us," Kandeh Abdourahman, a migrant who arrived in Lampedusa in 2015 after travelling across five African countries, the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean, told Reuters.

It is "a reminder that our stories are seen, that welcome is not just a word but an act of humanity," said Abdourahman, now a cultural mediator with the International Rescue Committee.

A total of 14,464 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, according to U.N. Refugee Agency data provided to Reuters, with more than half landing in Lampedusa. The figure exceeds the island's resident population of about 6,000.

More than 1,400 people have died or gone missing while ​attempting to cross ​the ⁠Mediterranean this year, including 28 children, according to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

Significance and Symbolism of the Visit

Moral and Political Weight

VISIT CARRIES 'MORAL AND POLITICAL WEIGHT'

Since becoming pope in May 2025, Leo has made support for migrants a central theme of his papacy. Last month, he warned that history would judge harshly leaders who mistreat immigrants.

In his first major address to the U.S. on Friday, he praised the country's history of welcoming immigrants and urged Americans to uphold the ideals set out in the Declaration of Independence.

Key Moments During the Visit

Commemorating Migrants Lost at Sea

Arriving in Lampedusa shortly before 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, Leo laid flowers at a local cemetery on the graves of migrants who died attempting the Mediterranean crossing.

The Door of Europe Installation

He also visited the "Door of Europe," an art installation on Italy's southernmost beach dedicated to migrants, walking through the structure towards the Mediterranean amid strong winds.

International Reactions

Vatican officials said the pope wanted to underline his message of support for migrants and deliberately timed the visit to coincide with the July 4 U.S. Independence Day holiday.

"Pope Leo XIV's presence sends a clear message at a time when the global political debate on migration is often framed around borders and deterrence rather than protection and shared responsibility," Anna Leer, an official with the U.N. Refugee Agency, told Reuters.

"Every act of witness to the humanity of those who flee violence, persecution and conflict carries moral and political weight," she said.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The pilgrimage underscores Lampedusa’s symbolic role as Europe’s migration frontline and echoes Pope Francis’s 2013 visit, reinforcing a moral appeal for compassion over indifference (vaticannews.va).
  • Arrival figures this year underscore a humanitarian crisis: more than 7,000 migrants have landed on Lampedusa alone, with sea arrivals in Italy surpassing the island’s population and over 1,400 deaths or disappearances recorded (apnews.com).
  • Pope Leo’s visit serves dual purposes: a moral plea for human dignity and policy coherence in migration, and a symbolic act contrasting festive U.S. celebrations with European responsibility at the Mediterranean’s human frontier (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pope Leo visit Lampedusa?
Pope Leo visited Lampedusa to urge European leaders to better support migrants and to highlight the island's frontline role in the migrant crisis.
What message did Pope Leo deliver about migration?
Pope Leo called for comprehensive policies to help and integrate migrants and to improve conditions in their countries of origin.
How many migrants have arrived in Lampedusa in 2025?
More than 7,000 migrants have arrived on Lampedusa so far this year, exceeding the island's resident population.
What is the significance of the timing of Pope Leo's visit?
Pope Leo's visit coincided with the U.S. Independence Day to link his message on migration with American ideals of welcome and independence.
What risks do migrants face crossing to Lampedusa?
Migrants risk dangerous Mediterranean crossings in overcrowded boats, and over 1,400 people have died or gone missing in 2025.

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