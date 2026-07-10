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UK's Clacton by-election, triggered by Farage, to take place on August 13 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Clacton by-election, triggered by Farage, to take place on August 13

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Politics Elections UK News

Nigel Farage Triggers Clacton By-Election Set for August 13 in UK

Overview of the Clacton By-Election Announcement

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The election to decide if Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's populist Reform UK Party, will return to parliament after quitting earlier this week will take place on August 13, the local authority said on Friday.

Nigel Farage’s Resignation and Investigation

Farage, who is under investigation in parliament over millions of pounds of gifts from wealthy backers, quit on Tuesday saying he wanted voters in his electoral district in southeast England to judge his actions, not what he said was a liberal "establishment" bent on discrediting him.

Political Reactions and Candidate Participation

Farage is likely to be the only mainstream candidate after other parties said they would refuse to take part in what they characterised as a stunt.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Nigel Farage forced a by‑election in Clacton by resigning as MP while under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over an undeclared £5 million gift from crypto‑billionaire Christopher Harborne (and further funding allegations) (apnews.com)
  • The by‑election date has been set for August 13 by the local authority, following earlier speculation between July 30 and August 20 (apnews.com)
  • Major parties including the Green Party have declined to contest, condemning it as a self‑serving ‘political circus’ rather than a democratic contest (theatlantic.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nigel Farage being investigated for?
Farage is under investigation in parliament over millions of pounds of gifts from wealthy backers.

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