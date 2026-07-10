Nigel Farage Triggers Clacton By-Election Set for August 13 in UK

Overview of the Clacton By-Election Announcement

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The election to decide if Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's populist Reform UK Party, will return to parliament after quitting earlier this week will take place on August 13, the local authority said on Friday.

Nigel Farage’s Resignation and Investigation

Farage, who is under investigation in parliament over millions of pounds of gifts from wealthy backers, quit on Tuesday saying he wanted voters in his electoral district in southeast England to judge his actions, not what he said was a liberal "establishment" bent on discrediting him.

Political Reactions and Candidate Participation

Farage is likely to be the only mainstream candidate after other parties said they would refuse to take part in what they characterised as a stunt.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Muvija M)