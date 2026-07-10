Italian Court Acquits Aquarius Crew of Illicit Waste Trafficking Charges

Aquarius Crew Cleared After Eight-Year Legal Battle

Background of the Case

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - An Italian court has acquitted former crew members of the migrant rescue vessel Aquarius eight years after they were accused by prosecutors in Sicily of illicit waste trafficking, the charity SOS Mediterranee said on Friday.

Investigation and Seizure of the Aquarius

• The ship was seized in 2018 after a year-long an investigation into the disposal of waste generated during rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.

Prosecutors' Allegations

• Prosecutors in Catania argued that items including clothing belonging to rescued migrants, food waste and medical refuse should have been classified as infectious sanitary waste, requiring special handling.

• They accused crew members and aid workers of illegally disposing of such waste in order to reduce costs, allegedly creating a public health risk in Italy between 2017 and 2018.

Scope of the Investigation

• Around 24 people were placed under investigation when the case was opened.

Partnerships and Defense

Role of SOS Mediterranee and MSF

• SOS Mediterranee at the time operated in partnership with the Doctors without Borders (MSF) medical charity.

Response to the Acquittal

• SOS Mediterranee consistently denied wrongdoing. On Friday it welcomed the acquittals, issued earlier this week, saying all waste had been handled in accordance with regulations.

MSF's Statement and Related Trials

• In a separate statement, MSF said the ruling made them hopeful for an acquittal also for other members of its staff facing a separate trial in Catania on similar charges related to another rescue boat, the Vos Prudence.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)