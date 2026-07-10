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Ukrainian court remands in custody two men accused of killing Monaco bomb attack suspect - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian court remands in custody two men accused of killing Monaco bomb attack suspect

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Ukraine Detains Two Men Accused of Killing Monaco Bomb Attack Suspect

Details of the Investigation and Court Proceedings

Background of the Case

July 10 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court has remanded in custody two men accused of killing a woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco that seriously wounded a Ukrainian businessman, Ukraine's top prosecutor said.

The body of Anastasiia Berezovska, a 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen wanted by Interpol for the June 29 bomb attack, was found with gunshot wounds to the head and pistol cartridges nearby, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday.

Suspects and Their Backgrounds

The authorities said a serving officer in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and a former law enforcement officer had been detained on suspicion of killing Berezovska.

Court Decisions and Statements

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prosecutor General's Office said the court in Kyiv had ordered the two suspects to be held in detention without bail.

Ukrainian media, citing court proceedings, said the HUR employee had retracted his confession, saying the other defendant had fired the shots and that he had confessed out of fear for his life.

Victims and Related Events

Ukrainian-born property developer Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in Monday's bomb attack, sources said.

Yermolaiev, who took Cypriot nationality seven years ago, was placed under sanctions by Ukraine in 2023, following Russia's invasion the previous year.

Charges Against Berezovska

Berezovska was wanted by authorities in Monaco on charges of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The two suspects were remanded without bail by a Kyiv court, per Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office (theguardian.com).
  • Berezovska had been flagged by Interpol with a Red Notice over charges tied to the Monaco bombing, including attempted murder and criminal conspiracy (aljazeera.com).
  • The bomb attack on June 29 wounded Ukrainian‑born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev—sanctioned by Ukraine in December 2023—and members of his family (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the suspects remanded by the Ukrainian court?
A serving officer in Ukraine's military intelligence and a former law enforcement officer were remanded in custody, accused of killing Anastasiia Berezovska.
Who was Anastasiia Berezovska?
Anastasiia Berezovska was a 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen wanted by Interpol for a bomb attack in Monaco.
What was Anastasiia Berezovska accused of in Monaco?
She was accused of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.
Who was the target of the Monaco bomb attack?
The bomb attack seriously wounded Ukrainian-born property developer Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and his son.
Where was the court case held?
The court case was held in Kyiv, Ukraine.

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