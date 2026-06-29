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Finance

UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions private equity

Bridgepoint shares jump after $1.4 billion swoop on US property firm

Bridgepoint's Acquisition of Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Deal Overview and Market Reaction

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British private equity group Bridgepoint has agreed to buy U.S.-based Kayne Anderson's real estate business in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, it said on Monday, driving its shares up more than 10%.

Bridgepoint said the acquisition, aimed at diversifying its income sources and accelerating international expansion, would add $22 billion of property assets to form a combined group with $117 billion of assets spanning private equity, credit, infrastructure and property.

Industry Context

The wider real estate industry has seen a spate of recent deals as smaller property investors bulk up to better compete with larger rivals and weather higher borrowing costs. 

Share Price Impact

Bridgepoint's shares gained as much as 12% in early trading. They were last up 9.3% at 0810 GMT.

Deal Structure and Financial Impact

Transaction Details

The deal — valued at about $1.39 billion, including debt — comprises $759 million in cash and around 189 million newly issued shares.

Projected Earnings and Strategic Goals

Earnings Outlook

Bridgepoint expects the deal to boost its earnings per share by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2027 and by more than 20% in 2028, while deepening its U.S. presence.

Executive Commentary

"This marks another major step forward in our strategy to strengthen our position as a leading global middle-market private markets platform," said Raoul Hughes, chief executive of Bridgepoint.

Analyst Perspective

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note the deal allowed Bridgepoint to cover all major private markets, and that it had "earned the right" to do more deals after receiving a boost from its 2024 takeover of Energy Capital Partners.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate invests in sectors including medical office, seniors housing, student housing, multifamily housing and light industrial units across the United States.

Additional Information

The Financial Times first reported the two companies were in talks on Saturday.

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Upfront enterprise value of ~$1.393 billion composed of $759 million cash and ~189 million newly issued Bridgepoint shares (investegate.co.uk)
  • Combined AUM post-deal projected at ~$117 billion across five verticals, including real estate added via KARE’s ~$22 billion in assets under management (investegate.co.uk)
  • Deal expected to be EPS‑accretive: mid‑single‑digit uplift in 2027 and over 20% in 2028, deepening Bridgepoint’s U.S. footprint and recurring fee income (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Bridgepoint's deal to acquire Kayne Anderson Real Estate?
The deal is valued at approximately $1.39 billion, including debt, with $759 million in cash and around 189 million newly issued shares.
How will the acquisition impact Bridgepoint's earnings?
Bridgepoint expects the deal to boost its earnings per share by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2027 and by more than 20% in 2028.
What is the combined asset management value after the acquisition?
The combined entity is expected to manage about $117 billion in assets.
Why is Bridgepoint acquiring Kayne Anderson Real Estate?
The acquisition will diversify Bridgepoint's offerings, broaden its fee income streams, and expand its geographic footprint in the US market.
How did Bridgepoint shares react to the announcement?
Bridgepoint shares rose about 5% in early trading following the deal announcement.

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