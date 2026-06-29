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Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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J.P. Morgan Lifts European Equity Targets as Earnings Improve, Risks Ease

J.P. Morgan Raises Year-End Targets for European Equities

June 29 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan raised its year-end target for European equity indexes on Monday, citing corporate earnings strength and improvements in the geopolitical climate.

The Wall Street brokerage lifted the benchmark STOXX 600 index target to 680 from 630, implying an upside of about 7% from Friday's close of 635.88 points.

J.P. Morgan also raised its target for the MSCI Eurozone index - a performance gauge for euro-area equities, to 420 from 385.

Impact of Geopolitical Developments on Markets

Global financial markets have been bearing the brunt of the months-long Middle East conflict that has triggered inflation and potential rate hike concerns, but a U.S.-Iran peace deal has brought some stability.

"As the market continues to unwind the conflict's impact, Eurozone should stand to benefit," J.P. Morgan analysts leadby Mislav Matejka said in a note.

"Additionally, if we see a broadening of the market in the 2H, Europe may once again become a compelling story."

Risks and Opportunities for European Equities

While risks remain, including renewed geopolitical escalation, J.P. Morgan said, Europe could look attractive if markets resume pricing out the impact of conflict and market breadth improves.

A deeper-than-expected fall in oil prices, lower bond yields, reduced tariffs and a pickup in China's economy could further support equities, the brokerage said, noting global investors remain underexposed to the region.

"We find that global investors don't have much risk in Europe."

Other Brokerages Adjust Targets

Earlier this month, Barclays also raised its STOXX 600 year-end target and dropped its bearish stance.

Euro Zone Seen as Key Driver

EURO ZONE SEEN AS KEY DRIVER

Profit Recovery and Earnings Outlook

J.P. Morgan reiterated its 'overweight' stance on euro zone equities, pointing to a strong profit recovery outlook.

It expects euro zone earnings to grow about 20% in 2026 after contracting last year, a key driver for regional markets.

"Robust earnings growth likely to be supported by a continued rebound in (economic) activity indicators," the brokerage added.

Growth Dynamics and Policy Support

The brokerage said improving growth dynamics and policy support could sustain the rally, particularly if macro conditions stabilise and earnings upgrades continue.

It also highlighted that positioning remains light, leaving room for inflows if sentiment toward the region improves.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • J.P. Morgan lifted its STOXX 600 target to 680 (from 630), implying ~7% upside from current levels (circa 636) (ca.investing.com).
  • The MSCI Eurozone target was raised to 420 (from 385), pointing to ~10% potential upside (ca.investing.com).
  • Other targets include FTSE 100 at 11,000, MSCI Europe at 2,750, and Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,800, all implying 5–9% further upside (ca.investing.com).
  • J.P. Morgan forecasts Eurozone EPS growth of 18% for 2026 (up from 13%) and 12% for 2027 (from 10%), supporting the bullish outlook (ca.investing.com).
  • The brokerage retains an 'overweight' stance on Eurozone equities, citing de‑risking of geopolitical tensions, potential energy price relief, and underexposure of global investors as tailwinds (id.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did J.P. Morgan raise its year-end target for European equity indexes?
J.P. Morgan cited strong corporate earnings and improvements in the geopolitical climate as key reasons for raising its targets.
What is J.P. Morgan's new target for the STOXX 600 index?
J.P. Morgan lifted the STOXX 600 year-end target to 680, up from the previous 630.
What are the key drivers for Eurozone equities according to J.P. Morgan?
Strong profit recovery outlook, robust earnings growth, and improving economic activity indicators are key drivers for Eurozone equities.
What could further support European equity markets?
Lower oil prices, reduced bond yields, decreased tariffs, and improvements in China’s economy could all support European equities.

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