Aviva Beats Expectations as First-Half Profit Jumps 24% After Direct Line Deal

Aviva’s Strong First-Half Performance and Strategic Moves

Profit Surge Driven by Direct Line Acquisition

Aug 14 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva posted a 24% rise in first-half operating profit on Friday, beating expectations, as its combination with Direct Line and growth in general insurance drove earnings higher.

Diversified Model Supports Resilience

Aviva, which offers car, home and life insurance in Britain, Ireland and Canada, has leaned on its diversified model to weather market volatility stoked by the Middle East conflict and softening property and catastrophe rates.

CEO Amanda Blanc’s Strategic Takeover

CEO Amanda Blanc's £3.7 billion ($4.99 billion) takeover of motor insurer Direct Line, has also proved to be a strong bet for the company, which has seen its sales through price comparison sites surge significantly.

Financial Results and Market Response

Operating profit rose to £1.33 billion for the six months to June 30 from £1.07 billion a year earlier, ahead of the £1.26 billion average forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7409 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)