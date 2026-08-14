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Russia seeks answers from US about alleged support for Ukrainian attacks, Lavrov says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia seeks answers from US about alleged support for Ukrainian attacks, Lavrov says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations

Russia Requests US Clarification Over Alleged Support of Ukrainian Attacks

Russian Allegations and Diplomatic Communications

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia believes the United States is deeply involved in Ukrainian attacks against it and has raised the issue with Washington, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments broadcast on Friday.

He said that the alleged U.S. support included the supply of intelligence.

Russian Inquiries to the US State Department

"We have submitted a series of questions to the State Department requesting comment, including on the matter of intelligence data and the fact that the U.S. is far more deeply involved in organizing and executing strikes deep within Russian territory against civilian targets. We await a response," Lavrov told state TV.

No immediate comment was available from the U.S. side.

Stalled Peace Talks and Previous Negotiations

No peace talks on Ukraine have taken place since February, when the U.S. went to war with Iran and broke off its efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin's Statements on US Peace Proposals

Lavrov quoted Putin as telling U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit one year ago that Moscow was ready to support U.S. peace proposals.

He quoted Putin as saying: "Donald, you sent us proposals, and I’ve given them some thought. There are matters that require compromise. But I accept your proposals in the form you sent them to me."

US Response to Alleged Agreements

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied that any agreement was reached at the summit, saying that if it had been, the war would now be over.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Lavrov said Putin was willing to receive Trump's envoys on Ukraine if they came to Russia again. "The question is what they will be bringing with them."

Russia's Response to Western Military Aid

Intensified Measures Against Western Supplies

He also said Moscow would intensify its efforts to destroy any Western supplies to the Ukrainian military.

"We will make our methods much tougher in order to dismantle everything that fuels Kyiv's war machine from the West. And we are already doing this," Lavrov said.

Continued Western Support for Ukraine

In the fifth year of the war, Ukraine continues to receive military supplies from its Western allies although it is chronically short in some areas, especially interceptors to defend against Russian missiles.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow, Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Maxim Rodionov, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Lavrov accused the U.S. of deep involvement in Ukrainian strikes within Russia, submitting formal questions to the State Department requesting comment on intelligence support and await a response.
  • Lavrov cited a year‑old alleged Putin–Trump exchange on peace proposals; Rubio denies any agreement was reached at the Alaska summit, stating only a proposal was made and no deal was struck.
  • Russia plans to intensify efforts to destroy Western military supplies to Ukraine, while Ukraine remains critically short of missile interceptors amid escalated long‑range attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusations has Russia made regarding the US and Ukrainian attacks?
Russia alleges that the US is deeply involved in organizing and supporting Ukrainian attacks against Russian territory, including supplying intelligence.
Has the United States responded to Russia’s questions about its alleged involvement?
As of now, there has been no comment or response from the US regarding Russia’s submitted questions.
What steps is Russia taking concerning Western support to Ukraine?
Russia intends to intensify its efforts to disrupt Western military supplies to Ukraine, making its methods tougher.
Have peace talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine taken place recently?
No peace talks have occurred since February, after the US broke off mediation efforts following war with Iran.
What has Sergey Lavrov said about potential future talks on Ukraine?
Lavrov indicated that Putin is willing to receive Trump’s envoys on Ukraine if they revisit Russia but questioned what proposals they would bring.

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