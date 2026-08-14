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UK regulator bans, fines former Blue Horizon executives for false statements - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator bans, fines former Blue Horizon executives for false statements

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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UK Regulator Bans, Fines Blue Horizon Executives for Falsifying Information

FCA Sanctions Against Blue Horizon Executives

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The British financial regulator on Friday fined and banned two former executives of UK-based Blue Horizon Asset Management from working in financial services for falsifying information while pursuing takeovers of a bank and a football club.

Details from the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Decision

  • The two former executives are Paul Taylor, who was CEO between 2022 and 2025, and Esmeralda Toni, who was a managing director.
  • Taylor was fined £489,000 ($660,883), while Toni was fined £121,200.

Nature of the Offenses

  • Taylor was found to have made misleading statements and falsified documents, while Toni knowingly helped Taylor falsify documents while attempting to acquire an undisclosed UK bank as well as the Reading Football Club.
  • Taylor falsified documents claiming to be the owner of a bond portfolio worth approximately €200 million on both occasions.
Investigation and Responses
  • During the FCA investigation, Toni denied providing misleading statements and the creation of false documents.
  • Blue Horizon was one of the prospective bidders for Reading Football Club, which was ultimately bought by U.S.-based sports investment firm Redwood Holdings.
  • Blue Horizon Asset Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment; Taylor and Toni could not be reached for comment.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7399 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Paul Taylor was fined £489,000 and banned for falsifying documents claiming ownership of a €200 million bond portfolio during takeover bids.
  • Esmeralda Toni was fined £121,200 and banned for assisting Taylor in falsifying documents despite denying involvement.
  • Blue Horizon had aimed to acquire an undisclosed UK bank and Reading Football Club, but Reading FC was ultimately bought by US‑based Redwood Holdings; the FCA continues to enforce strict standards in financial services.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the Blue Horizon executives fined by the FCA?
Paul Taylor, former CEO, and Esmeralda Toni, former managing director, were fined and banned by the FCA.
What were the fines imposed on the Blue Horizon executives?
Paul Taylor was fined £489,000 and Esmeralda Toni was fined £121,200.
Why did the FCA ban the Blue Horizon executives?
They were banned for making false statements and falsifying documents while trying to acquire a bank and Reading Football Club.
Which football club was Blue Horizon trying to acquire?
Blue Horizon was a prospective bidder for Reading Football Club.
Who ultimately bought Reading Football Club?
Reading Football Club was eventually bought by Redwood Holdings, a U.S. sports investment firm.

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