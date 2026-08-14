UK Regulator Bans, Fines Blue Horizon Executives for Falsifying Information
FCA Sanctions Against Blue Horizon Executives
Aug 14 (Reuters) - The British financial regulator on Friday fined and banned two former executives of UK-based Blue Horizon Asset Management from working in financial services for falsifying information while pursuing takeovers of a bank and a football club.
Details from the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Decision
- The two former executives are Paul Taylor, who was CEO between 2022 and 2025, and Esmeralda Toni, who was a managing director.
- Taylor was fined £489,000 ($660,883), while Toni was fined £121,200.
Nature of the Offenses
- Taylor was found to have made misleading statements and falsified documents, while Toni knowingly helped Taylor falsify documents while attempting to acquire an undisclosed UK bank as well as the Reading Football Club.
- Taylor falsified documents claiming to be the owner of a bond portfolio worth approximately €200 million on both occasions.
Investigation and Responses
- During the FCA investigation, Toni denied providing misleading statements and the creation of false documents.
- Blue Horizon was one of the prospective bidders for Reading Football Club, which was ultimately bought by U.S.-based sports investment firm Redwood Holdings.
- Blue Horizon Asset Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment; Taylor and Toni could not be reached for comment.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.7399 pounds)
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)