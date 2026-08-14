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Pound set for weekly rise after better than expected GDP data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound set for weekly rise after better than expected GDP data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Sterling Gains for the Week as UK GDP Exceeds Market Expectations

Overview of Sterling's Performance and Market Drivers

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sterling was set for a weekly rise against both the dollar and the euro on Friday, helped by this week's better than expected GDP data as well as calm across currency markets that is pushing traders to buy currencies where bond yields are relatively high, like Britain.

The British currency was last at $1.3521, up 0.25% on the day and a similar amount on the week. It was trading at 85.44 pence per euro, a whisker firmer on the day and also around 0.25% stronger on the week.

Analyst Insights on Sterling's Resilience

"The pound has been supported by further evidence yesterday that the UK economy is proving more resilient than expected to the negative energy price shock triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

Thursday's data showed the British economy grew by 0.3% during June, putting Britain on course for the strongest growth among the Group of Seven rich economies in the first half of 2026.

Impact of Favourable Carry Conditions

Hardman also said that "favourable carry conditions" had boosted the pound, something particularly relevant when compared to the euro.

Understanding Currency Carry Trades

In currency carry trades, investors borrow in a low yielding currency like the yen or the Swiss franc, and use those borrowed funds to buy a higher yielding currency, profiting from the interest rate differentials.

British short-dated borrowing costs are among the highest in developed markets, and are well above those in the euro zone.

Carry trades are particularly popular when volatility in currency markets is low, the current situation, and this is helping sterling appreciate on the European common currency.

Upcoming Economic Data to Watch

The next important domestic data points for the pound are next week's inflation and labour market data.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • UK monthly GDP grew 0.3% in June—outpacing expectations and indicating resilience amid energy‑price shocks (gov.uk)
  • Higher UK short‑dated interest rates versus the eurozone are fueling carry‑trade demand for sterling (intermarketedge.com)
  • Low FX volatility and favorable carry conditions are encouraging investors to favor high‑yielding currencies like the pound (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the British pound rising this week?
The British pound is rising due to better than expected UK GDP data and stable currency markets favoring higher-yielding currencies like sterling.
What recent data supported the pound's strength?
Thursday's data showed the UK economy grew by 0.3% in June, indicating resilience and leading to positive sentiment for the pound.
How do carry trades affect the pound?
Carry trades, where investors buy higher-yielding currencies like the pound, are supporting sterling’s strength, especially with low market volatility.
What are the next important data points for the pound?
The next key domestic data for the pound are upcoming UK inflation and labour market releases.

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