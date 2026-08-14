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Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Ukraine Civilian Casualties Surge in July 2023: UN Reports on Russian Attacks

UN Report Highlights Rising Civilian Casualties Amid Russian Missile and Drone Strikes

By Aleksandar Vasovic

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Civilian casualties from the war in Ukraine rose by nearly a third month-on-month in July, to the highest level since May 2022, as Russia struck towns and cities far from the battlefield with missiles and drones, the U.N. said on Friday.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report that it had confirmed at least 437 civilians killed and 2,610 injured in July, a 30% rise from June and a 70% jump from the same month last year.

Long-range weapons, such as missiles and drones, remained the leading cause of civilian deaths last month, accounting for 38% of the total.

"Most casualties from these weapons occurred far from the frontline in urban centres," the U.N. report said.

Ballistic Missile and Drone Attacks

Increase in Ballistic Missile Strikes

BALLISTIC MISSILE ATTACKS

In recent months, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine with ballistic missiles, which due to their speed and steep trajectory are much harder to intercept than drones or cruise missiles.

Ukraine has a chronic lack of U.S.-made Patriot interceptors needed to defend against these attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urgently appealed to Washington this week for more supplies.

Impact of Glide Bombs and Aerial Bombardments

Russian glide bombs – an air-launched guided munition – became the second-largest cause of death. Civilian casualties from aerial bombardments increased by 143% month-on-month in July to 105 killed and 753 wounded.

Short-Range Drone Strikes Near the Frontline

The U.N. also noted a rise in the number of deaths from short-range drones near the frontline, which killed 111 people and wounded 710 in July, the highest monthly level since the war began in February 2022.

Residents in cities close to the battlefield – such as Kherson – have coined the term "safari" to refer to Russian drones "hunting down" civilians and vehicles in the streets.

Regional Impact and Civilian Demographics

Hardest-Hit Cities

Overall, Kyiv was the hardest-hit city, with a total of 54 civilians killed in July, followed by Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the U.N. said.

Child Casualties

"The number of child casualties (17 killed; 166 injured) was the highest since April 2022," the report stated.

Casualties in Occupied Territories

The figures also included 25 civilians killed and 50 wounded in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia, the U.N. said. Due to increasingly limited publicly available information – the actual figure was probably significantly higher, it noted.

Broader Context and Ongoing Conflict

Denials and Overall Death Toll

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

More than 16,000 civilians have been killed in nearly four-and-a-half years of fighting, according to the United Nations, the overwhelming majority of them Ukrainian.

Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia

Ukraine ​is also increasingly attacking Russia with drones and long-range missiles, some of which have caused civilian casualties, Russian authorities say.

On Monday, authorities said that a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk killed at least 13 people.

Independent Estimates

The Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent group that tracks the war, estimated that a total of 634 civilians were killed in July on both sides of the frontline. Reuters was not able to verify that figure independently.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • July 2026 saw 437 confirmed civilian deaths and 2,610 injuries in Ukraine—about 30% up from June and 70% up year‑on‑year—driven largely by long‑range missiles and drones targeting cities (apnews.com).
  • Long‑range weapons were responsible for the largest share of casualties, while aerial bombardments and short‑range drone attacks near frontlines surged by 143%, marking the highest monthly level since the war began (apnews.com).
  • Conflict Intelligence Team estimated even higher figures—634 killed and 4,590 injured—highlighting likely underreporting and the escalating human cost across both sides of the conflict (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many civilian casualties were reported in Ukraine in July 2023?
The UN confirmed at least 437 civilians killed and 2,610 injured in July 2023, a 30% rise from June.
What were the main causes of civilian deaths in Ukraine in July 2023?
Long-range weapons like missiles and drones were the leading causes of civilian deaths in July 2023.
Which Ukrainian cities were hardest hit by Russian attacks in July 2023?
Kyiv was the hardest hit city, followed by Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
How did Russian glide bombs and drones impact civilian casualties?
Russian glide bombs became the second-largest cause of death, and short-range drones near the frontline killed 111 people.
How many child casualties occurred in July 2023 in Ukraine?
The number of child casualties was 17 killed and 166 injured, the highest since April 2022.

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