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Italian PM hopes Intesa's takeover target Monte dei Paschi won't be broken up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian PM hopes Intesa's takeover target Monte dei Paschi won't be broken up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Italian PM Meloni Urges Against Breakup of Monte dei Paschi After Intesa Bid

Government Response and Implications for Italian Banking Sector

Background of the Monte dei Paschi Takeover Bid

MILAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hopes Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) won't end up "dismembered" as a result of a takeover bid launched by the country's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, she told financial newspaper Milano Finanza on Friday.

Bailed out by the state in 2017 and reprivatised in 2023-2024, in June MPS became the target of an unsolicited €36 billion ($42 billion) takeover bid by rival Intesa.

Government's Stance on Banking Competition

Meloni had repeatedly said in recent years the government wanted the use the reprivatisation of MPS to foster competition in the banking sector by helping the emergence of a third large player alongside market leaders Intesa and UniCredit.

Meloni's Comments on Government Involvement

"The government is not an active player in the banking sector. We were involved in part when we controlled MPS, which we inherited in a comatose state and restored back to health," Meloni said.

Significance of MPS and Concerns Over Its Future

She said MPS, the world's oldest bank with strong local roots, had become a prized asset.

"I hope current market dynamics can lead to an even stronger and more competitive system, to the benefit of households and firms. And I hope MPS will not be dismembered, losing its name and identity."

Details of Intesa's Plan and Market Reactions

Intesa's Proposed Actions

Intesa's plan envisages selling half of MPS branches, the Siena central offices and its brand to insurer Unipol Unipol, to be combined with Unipol-owned bank BPER.

MPS CEO's Response to the Bid

MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio said last week he was studying bid defence options, noting that the breaking up of the commercial network would destroy value.

Wider Implications for Italian and European Banking

UniCredit's Position and Cross-Border Takeovers

Asked about UniCredit's hostile takeover of Germany's Commerzbank, Meloni said UniCredit, which already owns Munich-based HVB in Germany, should continue to have strong Italian roots

Meloni's Hopes for International Dialogue

"I hope a positive dialogue can be established between the bank and the German authorities," Meloni added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8657 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras; editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni emphasized preserving MPS’s name and local roots, warning against its “dismemberment” through the takeover structure.
  • Intesa’s bid includes selling roughly 635 MPS branches and central structures (brand included) to Unipol, forming a new entity with BPER to address antitrust concerns.
  • The offer, launched 8 June 2026, values MPS at €30.6 billion via a mix of shares and cash, representing a substantial premium to recent trading levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Intesa Sanpaolo launch a takeover bid for Monte dei Paschi?
Intesa Sanpaolo launched an unsolicited €36 billion takeover bid to acquire Monte dei Paschi di Siena in June as part of its expansion strategy.
What is Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s stance on the takeover?
Giorgia Meloni hopes Monte dei Paschi will not be broken up or lose its identity following Intesa’s takeover bid.
What are the government's goals regarding Monte dei Paschi di Siena?
The government aimed to foster competition in Italy’s banking sector by supporting the emergence of a third large bank with the reprivatisation of MPS.
What are Intesa’s plans for Monte dei Paschi’s branches and brand?
Intesa plans to sell half of MPS branches, its Siena central offices, and the brand to insurer Unipol, to be combined with BPER bank.
How is Monte dei Paschi’s management responding to the takeover bid?
MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio is studying bid defence options and expressed concerns that breaking up the commercial network would destroy value.

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