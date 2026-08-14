Italian PM Meloni Urges Against Breakup of Monte dei Paschi After Intesa Bid

Government Response and Implications for Italian Banking Sector

Background of the Monte dei Paschi Takeover Bid

MILAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hopes Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) won't end up "dismembered" as a result of a takeover bid launched by the country's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, she told financial newspaper Milano Finanza on Friday.

Bailed out by the state in 2017 and reprivatised in 2023-2024, in June MPS became the target of an unsolicited €36 billion ($42 billion) takeover bid by rival Intesa.

Government's Stance on Banking Competition

Meloni had repeatedly said in recent years the government wanted the use the reprivatisation of MPS to foster competition in the banking sector by helping the emergence of a third large player alongside market leaders Intesa and UniCredit.

Meloni's Comments on Government Involvement

"The government is not an active player in the banking sector. We were involved in part when we controlled MPS, which we inherited in a comatose state and restored back to health," Meloni said.

Significance of MPS and Concerns Over Its Future

She said MPS, the world's oldest bank with strong local roots, had become a prized asset.

"I hope current market dynamics can lead to an even stronger and more competitive system, to the benefit of households and firms. And I hope MPS will not be dismembered, losing its name and identity."

Details of Intesa's Plan and Market Reactions

Intesa's Proposed Actions

Intesa's plan envisages selling half of MPS branches, the Siena central offices and its brand to insurer Unipol Unipol, to be combined with Unipol-owned bank BPER.

MPS CEO's Response to the Bid

MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio said last week he was studying bid defence options, noting that the breaking up of the commercial network would destroy value.

Wider Implications for Italian and European Banking

UniCredit's Position and Cross-Border Takeovers

Asked about UniCredit's hostile takeover of Germany's Commerzbank, Meloni said UniCredit, which already owns Munich-based HVB in Germany, should continue to have strong Italian roots

Meloni's Hopes for International Dialogue

"I hope a positive dialogue can be established between the bank and the German authorities," Meloni added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8657 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras; editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Valentina Za)