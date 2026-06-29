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British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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British American Tobacco cost cutting hits 9,000 roles

British American Tobacco's Workforce Reduction and Strategic Transformation

Overview of the Cost-Cutting Initiative

June 29 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Monday it plans to reduce its workforce by about 20%, as it pushes ahead with an AI-driven transformation program to cut costs and bolster profits amid regulatory challenges and delayed launches.

The tobacco giant said it would cut 5,500 jobs and move a further 3,500 roles to third-party firms, including Accenture, impacting a total of 9,000 employees. The restructuring does not include the U.S., its biggest market. 

The cost-saving programme is expected to add £600 million ($793 million) worth of annualised incremental savings by 2028, with £500 million already targeted by 2027.

Leadership Response and Employee Impact

CEO Statement and Company Vision

"These changes affect many of our colleagues and we are focused on supporting them through this transition with care and respect," CEO Tadeu Marroco said in a statement. He added that the move would make the company more agile, cost-disciplined and technology-enabled. 

Market Performance and Strategic Shifts

Decline in Traditional Tobacco and Shift to Alternatives

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker's sales and profit growth have been sluggish in recent years, falling short of or just reaching its own targets, disappointing some investors. 

The company's main profit driver - traditional tobacco - is in terminal decline, with BAT predicting a global, industry-wide decline of 2.5% this year. BAT is shifting its focus to smoking alternatives like its Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches to drive growth, but it has faced problems and fallen behind key rival Philip Morris International. 

Challenges in the U.S. Market

Regulatory Delays and Competitive Pressures

Sales in the critical U.S. market have been constrained by regulatory requirements that have delayed launches and helped rivals from China - often selling without the required permission from U.S. regulators - to take its market share. 

Its U.S. tobacco sales have also been hit as smokers swap to cheaper brands amid soaring costs of living, while BAT is also battling rising duties, stricter regulations and illicit trade in places like Australia and Bangladesh. 

Investor Reactions and Future Outlook

Market Response and Ongoing Consultations

The company previously signalled in February that its new productivity programme could lead to job cuts and in June, it kept its group-wide guidance unchanged.

Even so, the scale of the "broad-based" reductions could surprise investors, said Pallav Mittal, an analyst at Barclays, in a note. The company's shares were recently down 1.3%. 

BAT on Monday said that most of the role changes had now been confirmed with employees, with remaining consultations being carried out in compliance with local requirements. 

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • BAT is implementing a global workforce reduction of 5,500 roles to boost productivity within its AI-powered Fit2Win transformation strategy, aligning with its mid‑term financial targets of 3‑5% revenue, 4‑6% adjusted profit, and 5‑8% adjusted EPS growth (tradingview.com).
  • The job cuts follow BAT’s accelerating focus on ‘New Categories’—notably smokeless products like Velo and Vuse—which are delivering double‑digit revenue growth and supporting its transition toward reduced‑risk offerings (tradingview.com).
  • BAT remains confident in meeting 2026 full‑year guidance, citing strong performance in the U.S., mid‑teens growth in New Category revenues, and disciplined capital allocation including dividends and share buy‑backs (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is British American Tobacco cutting 5,500 jobs?
The company is cutting jobs as part of its AI-driven transformation programme.
How many jobs will be affected by British American Tobacco's decision?
A total of 5,500 jobs are expected to be cut globally.
When was the job cuts announcement made?
The announcement was made on June 29.
Who reported the British American Tobacco job cuts?
The news was reported by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru for Reuters.

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