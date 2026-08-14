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Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Geopolitics

Russia Rejects Black Sea Ceasefire Amid Escalating Attacks and Rising Grain Prices

Escalation of Conflict and Impact on Global Grain Markets

Russia's Stance on Ceasefire Proposals

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday dismissed the idea of a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea, saying it saw no grounds for "half-measures" that would offer a respite to the other side.

Increased Attacks and Economic Consequences

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks against commercial ships in the Black Sea, driving world grain prices higher.

Official Statements and Accusations

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of "brazen acts of terrorism" against shipping, while making no mention of Russia's own attacks.

Destabilization of Civilian Shipping

"We view these attacks (by Ukraine) as a deliberate policy aimed at destabilising civilian shipping in the Black Sea region to further escalate tensions and prolong the conflict, all with the blatant acquiescence of regional neighbours," Zakharova said.

Refusal of Temporary Measures

"At the same time, we see no signs of improvement in the situation and, consequently, no grounds for half-measures that merely grant the Kyiv regime a temporary breathing space."

International Mediation Efforts

Zakharova said she was commenting on a statement by Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a media interview that Ankara had put proposals to both Russia and Ukraine for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea.

Lack of Formal Proposals

She said Russia had received no formal proposal from Turkey.

Ukrainian Offer for Civilian Target Ceasefire

Reuters reported on Thursday that Ukraine has transmitted an offer to Russia, via a third party, for both sides to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea.

Breakdown of the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Zakharova said it was not feasible to return to the 2022-23 Black Sea grain initiative brokered by Turkey, an arrangement that allowed Russia and Ukraine - both major grain exporters - to continue to supply world markets. The agreement, which she called one-sided, broke down after Russia accused Ukraine and the West of failing to honour their side of the deal.

(Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Maxim Rodionov in London; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia dismissed Turkey and UN‑brokered moratorium offers, arguing Ukraine’s actions amount to “brazen acts of terrorism” and giving no respite to Kyiv.
  • Recent missile and drone attacks by both sides have targeted shipping in the Black Sea, disrupting grain routes and elevating world wheat prices (internazionale.it).
  • The 2022‑23 Black Sea Grain Initiative—signed in July 2022 and allowing safe grain export corridors—collapsed when Russia withdrew in July 2023, citing unmet conditions for its agricultural exports (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia dismiss the idea of a Black Sea ceasefire?
Russia cited ongoing tensions and saw no grounds for 'half-measures' that would offer a temporary respite to Ukraine.
What impact have the Black Sea conflicts had on global markets?
Increased attacks on commercial ships have driven world grain prices higher, affecting global markets.
What was Turkey's role in the Black Sea ceasefire proposal?
Turkey reportedly put forward proposals for a moratorium on military operations, but Russia claimed no formal offer was received.
Has Ukraine made any offers to halt Black Sea attacks?
According to Reuters, Ukraine has transmitted an offer to Russia to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea.
Why did the Black Sea grain initiative break down?
Russia claimed the agreement collapsed because Ukraine and the West failed to honor their side of the deal.

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