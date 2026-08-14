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French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity data breach France

French Taxpayers’ Data Breach Confirmed by Finance Ministry After Cyberattack

Details of the French Tax Agency Cyberattack

Overview of the Incident

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French taxpayers' data, both individuals and professionals, were stolen in a cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said late on Thursday.

Attack Method and Timeline

• A "malicious actor" claimed on Wednesday he broke into the tax agency, General Direction of Public Finances, in late June, the ministry said in a statement.

Confirmation and Scope of the Breach

• Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction of taxpayers' data, the statement said.

Ongoing Investigations

• Further probes are ongoing to determine which specific data and the exact number of taxpayers affected, the ministry said, adding further findings will be disclosed.

Notification to Affected Users

• "Users concerned will receive individual information specifying the data that may have been consulted or extracted and, where applicable, the precautionary measures to be adopted," the statement said.

Scale of the Data Breach

• Data of close to 700,000 taxpayers were stolen, FrenchBreaches, a platform tracking cyberattacks in the country, reported, saying it got the information from the alleged hackers.

Official Response

• Ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the FrenchBreaches data.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Late June cyberattack confirmed by Ministry of Finance leading to data theft from General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP)
  • Alleged hacker claims data of nearly 700,000 taxpayers stolen; ministry to notify affected individuals and advise precautions
  • This breach follows earlier major attacks on French public systems, signaling a growing trend in state-level cyber threats

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the French taxpayers' data breach?
A cyberattack targeted the French tax agency, leading to the theft of taxpayer data from both individuals and professionals.
How many French taxpayers were affected by the cyberattack?
Reports indicate data of nearly 700,000 taxpayers were stolen in the breach.
When did the cyberattack on the French tax agency occur?
The attack reportedly took place in late June, according to official statements.
Will affected taxpayers be notified?
Yes, individuals concerned will receive information specifying what data may have been compromised and recommended precautions.
Is the French Finance Ministry still investigating the breach?
Further investigations are ongoing to determine which specific data and how many people were affected.

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