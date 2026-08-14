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Finance

Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Catania Airport Shut Through Saturday as Etna Eruption Grounds Flights

Impact of Mount Etna Eruption on Catania Airport Operations

Flight Suspensions and Passenger Disruptions

CATANIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Saturday because of ash from Mount Etna's ongoing volcanic activity, which has forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled or rerouted over the past week.

Official Statement from Airport Operator

All arrivals at the island hub, Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, will be suspended through 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on August 15, airport operator SAC said in a statement late on Thursday.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

Broader Effects on Travel and Regional Airports

The prolonged restrictions come at the height of the summer holiday season, affecting thousands of passengers, and have placed additional pressure on Sicily's other airports.

Mount Etna's Ongoing Activity and Airport Operations

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts operations at Catania airport, whose operator launched the sale of a stake of at least 51% in May.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Closure affects Sicily’s busiest eastern airport, prompting flight cancellations, rerouting and delays through early Saturday. (aeroporto.catania.it)
  • Regional authorities are ramping up alternative transport via additional trains and buses linking Palermo, Comiso, Messina, Trapani and Siracusa to mitigate disruption. (reddit.com)
  • This comes as SAC, the airport operator, pursues privatization of Catania and Comiso airports, having received 14 expressions of interest and published a tender for at least 51% stake in May 2026. (senato.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Catania airport closed?
Catania airport is closed due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing eruption.
How long will Catania airport remain closed?
Flights are suspended until at least 2 a.m. local time on August 15.
How many flights have been affected by the closure?
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled or rerouted over the past week.
What should passengers do if they have a flight to or from Catania?
Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airlines before traveling to the airport.
Which other airports are affected by the Catania airport closure?
The closure has increased pressure on Sicily’s other airports.

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