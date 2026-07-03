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Ukrainian rescuers clear rubble as Kyiv mourns 30 killed in Russian attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Rescuers Clear Rubble as Kyiv Marks Day of Mourning After Russian Attack

By Vladyslav Smilianets

Aftermath of the Russian Attack on Kyiv

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Rescuers cleared the rubble in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday in a search for survivors, as flags were lowered to half mast to mark a day of mourning, a day after a Russian missile and drone attack killed at least 30 people.

The attack - the deadliest Russian strike on Ukraine's capital this year - also injured 92 people, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday.

Casualties and Missing Persons

The parents of a 10-year-old boy, who was hospitalised after the attack, as well as a 15-year-old girl were still unaccounted for, he said.

Other Regions Affected

Separately, a Russian drone attack on a house in the northern Sumy region killed four people overnight on Friday, including a woman and her toddler daughter, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Day of Mourning in Kyiv

DAY OF MOURNING IN KYIV

Klitschko announced a day of mourning in Kyiv for Friday. Rescue operations were continuing for a second day, he said, as forensic experts worked to identify body parts.

Recent Developments in the Conflict

In recent months, Ukraine has slowed Russian advances to a crawl on the 1,200-km front line, and has retaken territory in some areas.

Statements from Ukrainian Leadership

"Russia has no argument left for its war other than its ballistic missiles," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Thursday.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin still intends to 'vanquish' residential buildings rather than end this war."

Extent of Damage

The scale and spread of destruction across the breadth of the capital had little precedent even in a war now in its fifth year. Zelenskiy said more than 100 residential buildings had been damaged.

Russian Response and Escalation

Moscow said the attacks were retaliation for Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia.

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Territory

After years of enduring long-range attacks from Russia, Ukraine has intensified its own strikes deep into Russian territory, mainly on energy targets. That has triggered a fuel crisis in Russia, forcing the world's third-biggest oil producer to import gasoline.

Escalation of Russian Air Campaign

Russia has responded with a stepped-up air campaign against Ukrainian cities, last month hitting a 1,000-year-old Kyiv cathedral foundational to the Orthodox faith in both countries.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • At least 30 people killed and over 90 injured in Russia’s most lethal attack on Kyiv in 2026, with ongoing rescue efforts and forensic identification. (euronews.com)
  • The scale and spread of destruction across the capital is unprecedented this year, with damage to over 100 residential buildings and destruction of a Red Cross humanitarian warehouse. (euronews.com)
  • Russia’s bombardment is framed as retaliation for Ukraine’s intensified drone strikes on Russian fuel infrastructure, which have sparked fuel shortages and forced Russia to ration gasoline. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Russian missile attack on Kyiv?
At least 30 people were killed in the attack, making it the deadliest on Kyiv this year.
What measures has Kyiv taken following the attack?
Kyiv declared a day of mourning, lowered flags to half mast, and continued rescue and recovery efforts.
How many people were injured during the missile and drone strike in Kyiv?
92 people were reported injured in the attack, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Were there any other regions affected by Russian attacks at the same time?
Yes, a Russian drone attack in the northern Sumy region killed four people, including a woman and her toddler daughter.
What is Ukraine's response to ongoing Russian attacks?
Ukraine has stepped up its own strikes into Russian territory, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

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