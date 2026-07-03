Moldova Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Steps Down Amid Unspecified Reasons
Prime Minister's Resignation Announcement
Official Statement from Alexandru Munteanu
July 3 (Reuters) - Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said on Friday he was stepping down from his post.
Reason for Stepping Down
"The moment I realized that I could no longer carry out my mandate in accordance with my principles and convictions, I chose to step down," he said in a post on X, without saying why he had made that decision.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Anna PruchnickaEditing by Gareth Jones)