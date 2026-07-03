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Moldova's Prime Minister Munteanu steps down - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moldova's Prime Minister Munteanu steps down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Moldova Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Steps Down Amid Unspecified Reasons

Prime Minister's Resignation Announcement

Official Statement from Alexandru Munteanu

July 3 (Reuters) - Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said on Friday he was stepping down from his post.

Reason for Stepping Down

"The moment I realized that I could no longer carry out my mandate in accordance with my principles and convictions, I chose to step down," he said in a post on X, without saying why he had made that decision.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Anna PruchnickaEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Alexandru Munteanu became Prime Minister on November 1, 2025, succeeding Dorin Recean as part of a pro‑European majority government under PAS. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Munteanu, an economist and financier with no prior political office, was appointed to steer Moldova toward EU integration. (enlargement.ec.europa.eu)
  • His tenure has been marked by lifting Moldova’s energy state of emergency and advancing reforms amid regional tension. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Moldova's Prime Minister that resigned?
Alexandru Munteanu is the Prime Minister of Moldova who announced his resignation.
When did Prime Minister Munteanu announce his resignation?
Prime Minister Munteanu announced his resignation on Friday, July 3.
What reason did Munteanu give for stepping down?
He cited his inability to carry out his mandate in accordance with his principles and convictions.
Where was the resignation announced?
The resignation was announced by Alexandru Munteanu in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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