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Ukraine proposes record defence spending next year as war costs soar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine proposes record defence spending next year as war costs soar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Ukraine Unveils Record Defence Budget for 2027 Amid Rising War Expenses

By Olena Harmash

Ukraine's 2027 Defence Budget: Key Figures and Challenges

Record Defence Spending Proposal

KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine is proposing record defence spending for 2027 as the cost of the war with Russia, now in its fifth year, rises and the country needs more financial support from its partners, officials said on Wednesday.

Defence spending is expected to hit 4.89 trillion hryvnias ($110 billion) in 2027, 12% higher than this year. It accounted for about two-thirds of the total spending in a draft 2027 budget of 7.27 trillion hryvnias presented to parliament on Wednesday.

Budget revenues are forecast at 5.6 trillion hryvnias.

Rising Costs and Revenue Challenges

"This is the sixth budget of the full-scale war, and it's again bigger than the previous one. During these years, the war has become more expensive," said Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the parliamentary budget committee told lawmakers.

"At the same time, state revenues ... are not growing at the same pace as spending is increasing."

The daily cost of the war has risen to $190 million this year compared with $116 million in 2022 at the start of Russia's invasion, Pidlasa said.

International Financial Support and Budget Gaps

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said told parliament that Ukraine would require more than $52 billion in international financial aid next year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government has secured commitments from partners to cover around $20 billion and was in talks on how to cover the remaining amount, he said.

Potential Sources of Funding

Marchenko said that Russian assets frozen by Ukraine's European allies could become a key source to cover the budget gap in 2027.

Lawmakers have until October 1 to review the draft budget and submit their proposals. The spending plan must be passed by parliament in three readings by December 1.

Ukraine's Financial Situation More Complicated

Impact of War on Revenues and Spending

Ukraine's financial situation was getting more complicated this year as Russia intensified its strikes on Ukrainian businesses and infrastructure, the finance minister said.

As the damages has grown, budget revenues have started falling, but at the same time the Ukrainian armed forces have required more funds, Marchenko said. Currently, Ukraine faces an unfunded additional gap for its defence spending of $27 billion this year as the country seeks to increase army wages and further increase its weapons production.

Shifts in Budget Priorities

During the earlier years of the war, Ukraine covered its defence needs with its own revenues and relied on foreign financial aid to finance its social and humanitarian spending.

Since the start of the invasion, Ukraine has received about $198 billion in fiscal aid from its foreign partners with the EU providing the bulk.

Reforms and International Aid Requirements

But to ensure smooth financing from partners, Kyiv needs to push through tax and governance reforms, and meet a number of financial and budget requirements despite wartime challenges.

On Wednesday, parliament passed a bill to impose taxes on foreign parcels in the first reading, moving closer to satisfying one of the key conditions to unlock funds from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

Progress Toward EU Standards

"Parliament advanced two essential tax and customs reforms that bring Ukraine's e-commerce framework closer to EU standards, strengthen fiscal resilience and support fairer competition for Ukrainian businesses," Marchenko said.

"This progress also paves the way for around 4 billion euros in EU macro-financial support."

(Additional reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Defence & security spending in Ukraine’s draft 2027 budget is set at ₴4.885 trillion (43.8 % of GDP), up nearly 12 % from 2026 levels—marking a record outlay. (mof.gov.ua)
  • Ukraine forecasts revenues of ₴5.648–5.65 trillion (8.7 % growth YoY) against total spending of ₴7.272 trillion (13.5 % increase), leaving a substantial financing gap. (mof.gov.ua)
  • The war now costs Ukraine approximately $190 million per day in 2026—up from $140 million in 2024. Kyiv requests over $52 billion in aid for 2027, with about $20 billion committed and negotiations ongoing for the remainder. (pravda.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Ukraine proposing for defence spending in 2027?
Ukraine is proposing to spend 4.89 trillion hryvnias ($110 billion) on defence in 2027, which is 12% higher than this year.
What financial support does Ukraine need to cover its budget?
Ukraine will require over $52 billion in international financial aid next year and is seeking commitments and new funding sources to cover budget gaps.
How have Ukraine's war costs increased since 2022?
The daily cost of the war has risen to $190 million in 2023, compared with $116 million in 2022 at the start of Russia's invasion.
What reforms has Ukraine implemented to unlock international funds?
Ukraine's parliament has passed tax and customs reforms, including imposing taxes on foreign parcels, to bring its e-commerce closer to EU standards and unlock EU and IMF support.
What challenges are impacting Ukraine's financial situation?
Intensified Russian strikes on businesses and infrastructure have reduced Ukraine's budget revenues, while defence costs continue to increase.

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