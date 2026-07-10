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Greece arrests two over deadly 2010 protest fire-bombing - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece arrests two over deadly 2010 protest fire-bombing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines Protests Crime

Greek Police Arrest Two in Connection to Fatal 2010 Athens Protest Fire-Bombing

Arrests Made in Decade-Old Athens Bank Arson Case

Background: 2010 Athens Protest and Tragedy

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek police said they had arrested two people over a 2010 arson attack that killed three workers trapped inside a bank building in Athens during a massive general strike against budget cuts at the start of the country's debt crisis.

The May 5, 2010 Incident

The tragedy on May 5, 2010 unfolded as tens of thousands of striking workers and civil servants marched to protest against the terms of Greece's first bailout from euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund.

Clashes and Fire-Bombing

Masked youths clashed with riot police who responded with tear gas and flash bombs that clouded the city centre.

One man and two women, one of them pregnant, who were working in a Marfin bank branch, choked on smoke after assailants threw petrol bombs at the building.

Recent Developments in the Case

Greek police said on Friday they had arrested two people and issued a warrant for a third over the case.

Investigation and Evidence

The arrests came after officers compared evidence and photographs from that day and other protests, a police official said.

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Charges revived after anonymous tip led to re‑examination of archived case materials
  • The 2010 May 5 petrol‑bomb attack occurred amid massive anti‑austerity demonstrations during Greece’s first bailout period (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Evidence review included matching images from that day and other protests, prompting the arrests (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the 2010 Athens protest fire-bombing?
During a massive strike in Athens in 2010, a Marfin bank branch was fire-bombed, killing three workers trapped inside.
Who has been arrested for the 2010 Marfin bank fire-bombing?
Greek police have arrested two people and issued a warrant for a third over the 2010 arson attack.
What was the context of the 2010 Athens bank arson attack?
The attack occurred during widespread protests against budget cuts linked to Greece's first bailout during its debt crisis.
How did police identify the suspects in the 2010 fire-bombing?
Police compared evidence and photos from the day of the attack and other protests to identify and arrest suspects.
How many victims were there in the Marfin bank fire?
Three bank workers, including a pregnant woman, died in the 2010 Marfin bank fire-bombing.

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