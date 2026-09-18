Russian Missiles Target Kyiv: Mayor Reports Attack With No Immediate Casualties
Details of the Missile Attacks on Kyiv and Odesa
Kyiv Under Missile Attack
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian missiles on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Response from Kyiv Authorities
Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the messaging app Telegram, said air defence units were in action against Russian missiles. Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the capital.
Air Alert and Its Aftermath
Military authorities lifted the air alert after about 40 minutes.
Strikes in Odesa
In the southern port of Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces launched two strikes on the city centre, the second while emergency crews were already at the scene.
Casualties and Damage in Odesa
Kiper said 10 people had been wounded and an administrative building and vehicles damaged. Photos posted on Telegram showed emergency crews tackling a blaze in a multi-storey building.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Olena Harmash and Valentyn Ogirenko; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alex Richardson)