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Headlines

Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Russian Missiles Target Kyiv: Mayor Reports Attack With No Immediate Casualties

Details of the Missile Attacks on Kyiv and Odesa

Kyiv Under Missile Attack

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian missiles on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Response from Kyiv Authorities

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the messaging app Telegram, said air defence units were in action against Russian missiles. Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the capital.

Air Alert and Its Aftermath

Military authorities lifted the air alert after about 40 minutes.

Strikes in Odesa

In the southern port of Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces launched two strikes on the city centre, the second while emergency crews were already at the scene.

Casualties and Damage in Odesa

Kiper said 10 people had been wounded and an administrative building and vehicles damaged. Photos posted on Telegram showed emergency crews tackling a blaze in a multi-storey building.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olena Harmash and Valentyn Ogirenko; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyiv was targeted by ballistic missiles on September 18; air defenses responded and no casualties or damage were immediately reported, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Explosions were heard in Kyiv and the air raid warning lasted about 40 minutes before being lifted (apnews.com).
  • In Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported two strikes on the city centre, with ten people wounded and damage to an administrative building and vehicles (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Kyiv attacked by missiles?
Yes, Kyiv was targeted by Russian missiles, according to the city's mayor.
Were there any casualties reported in Kyiv after the missile attack?
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in Kyiv following the attack.
Did air defence units respond to the missile attack in Kyiv?
Yes, air defence units were activated in Kyiv during the attack.
What happened in Odesa during the same period?
Odesa was also struck twice by Russian forces, wounding 10 people and damaging an administrative building.
How long did the air alert last in Kyiv?
The air alert in Kyiv was lifted after approximately 40 minutes.

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