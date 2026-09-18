Russian Missiles Target Kyiv: Mayor Reports Attack With No Immediate Casualties

Details of the Missile Attacks on Kyiv and Odesa

Kyiv Under Missile Attack

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian missiles on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Response from Kyiv Authorities

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the messaging app Telegram, said air defence units were in action against Russian missiles. Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the capital.

Air Alert and Its Aftermath

Military authorities lifted the air alert after about 40 minutes.

Strikes in Odesa

In the southern port of Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces launched two strikes on the city centre, the second while emergency crews were already at the scene.

Casualties and Damage in Odesa

Kiper said 10 people had been wounded and an administrative building and vehicles damaged. Photos posted on Telegram showed emergency crews tackling a blaze in a multi-storey building.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olena Harmash and Valentyn Ogirenko; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alex Richardson)