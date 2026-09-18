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Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Cuba’s Energy Grid Collapses, Causing Nationwide Blackout for Millions

Nationwide Blackout and Underlying Causes

Immediate Impact of the Grid Collapse

HAVANA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cuba's energy grid suffered a total collapse on Friday, the energy ministry said in a post to social media, causing a nationwide blackout on the island of about 9 million people.

Factors Contributing to the Energy Crisis

Aging Infrastructure and Fuel Shortages

Cuba's aging power generation system has been under severe strain from fuel shortages, deteriorating infrastructure and a U.S.-imposed oil blockade. Even when the national grid is online, the island frequently experiences rolling blackouts that leave millions without power.

Ongoing Blackouts and Daily Life

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Key Takeaways

  • Cuba’s ageing, Soviet‑era thermal grid operates far below capacity—only about 38 %—due to lack of maintenance and spare parts (documents.un.org)
  • A U.S.‑imposed oil blockade since January 2026 has choked off fuel imports from Venezuela and Mexico, intensifying rolling blackouts and destabilising electricity, water and healthcare services (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Frequent nationwide blackouts — at least three in July and others earlier this year — reflect systemic failures worsened by fuel shortages and financial constraints (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the nationwide blackout in Cuba?
The blackout was caused by a total collapse of Cuba's energy grid, which has been strained by fuel shortages and aging infrastructure.
How many people were affected by the energy grid collapse in Cuba?
About 9 million people, the entire population of Cuba, were affected by the blackout.
What challenges does Cuba's power system face?
Cuba's power generation system faces severe strain from fuel shortages, deteriorating infrastructure, and a U.S.-imposed oil blockade.
Are blackouts common in Cuba?
Yes, even when the national grid is online, Cuba experiences frequent rolling blackouts that leave millions without power.

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