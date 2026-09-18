Cuba’s Energy Grid Collapses, Causing Nationwide Blackout for Millions
Nationwide Blackout and Underlying Causes
Immediate Impact of the Grid Collapse
HAVANA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cuba's energy grid suffered a total collapse on Friday, the energy ministry said in a post to social media, causing a nationwide blackout on the island of about 9 million people.
Factors Contributing to the Energy Crisis
Aging Infrastructure and Fuel Shortages
Cuba's aging power generation system has been under severe strain from fuel shortages, deteriorating infrastructure and a U.S.-imposed oil blockade. Even when the national grid is online, the island frequently experiences rolling blackouts that leave millions without power.
Ongoing Blackouts and Daily Life
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kylie Madry)