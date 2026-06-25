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Soccer-Scotland advancing at World Cup would be 'reward for mediocrity', say former players - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Scotland advancing at World Cup would be 'reward for mediocrity', say former players

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Former Players Say Scotland Advancing at World Cup Would Reward Mediocrity

Criticism of Scotland's World Cup Performance and Qualification Prospects

Scotland's Group Stage Struggles

MIAMI, June 25 (Reuters) - Former captain Craig Burley said Scotland advancing to the knockout stages at the World Cup would be a "reward for mediocrity" after they conceded four goals and scored none in losing their final two group games. 

After the 3-0 loss to Brazil in Miami on Wednesday, Scotland face an anxious wait to see if the three points they earned for beating Haiti in their tournament opener will be enough to keep them in North America. 

Scotland stand seventh in the rankings of the third-placed teams in the 12 World Cup groups, from which the top eight will progress to the round of 32. 

Former Players' Reactions

Craig Burley's Perspective

"I have no problem with Scotland going out ... because I'm sorry ... but we'll just be rewarding complete mediocrity here and they don't really deserve to go through if we're being honest," Burley said on ESPN. 

"I don't think they will barring getting lucky, and in fact if they do go through, I think it's just going to continue the sort of embarrassment of looking like what Scotland are. 

"It's kind of second rate, isn't it? They just don't have the players. If they go through, fine, but there should be no celebration of this as the first ever Scotland team to qualify for the group stage, because it's just really by default." 

Comparisons to Previous Eras

Burley, who played 46 internationals between 1995 and 2003, bemoaned the quality of player available to coach Steve Clarke, comparing it unfavourably to the era of his fellow pundit Steve Nicol.

Former Liverpool full back Nicol, who played for Scotland in the 1980s alongside the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness, agreed. 

Steve Nicol's Comments

"Just the quality that that group of players has, whether it's Scotland or anybody else, shouldn't be going forward in the World Cup," he said. 

"A World Cup is supposed to be the elite. It's the medal that every single player wants to win more than any other, regardless of what country you play in. 

"And it's being devalued when there are certain teams who are going to be going through who just don't deserve to be there."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Scotland occupy seventh among third‑placed teams with 3 points, goal difference and goals key to deciding qualification (sources: FOX Sports, NDTV)
  • Craig Burley said advancing despite poor results would be unmerited, calling the squad “second rate” with insufficient quality
  • Steve Nicol added that World Cup spots should reflect elite performance and that devaluing the tournament by allowing under‑performing teams to advance undermines its value

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do former players believe Scotland's World Cup advancement would be a reward for mediocrity?
Craig Burley and Steve Nicol argue that Scotland's poor performance in their last two group games shows they do not deserve to advance, and progressing would reward mediocrity.
What is Scotland's current standing in the World Cup group rankings?
Scotland stands seventh among the third-placed teams in the 12 World Cup groups, with only the top eight progressing to the round of 32.
How did Scotland perform in their recent World Cup group matches?
Scotland lost their final two group games, conceding four goals and not scoring any, but previously earned three points against Haiti.
What concerns did Craig Burley and Steve Nicol express about the World Cup?
Both former players expressed concerns that advancing teams with mediocre performances devalues the prestige of the World Cup tournament.
What comparison did Craig Burley make about Scotland's current players?
Craig Burley compared the current Scotland squad unfavorably to those of the past, saying the team lacks the quality of previous generations.

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