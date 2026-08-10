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Almost three-quarters of England now in drought, UK government says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Almost three-quarters of England now in drought, UK government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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England Drought Deepens: 71% Now Affected by Water Restrictions and Extreme Heat

Worsening Drought Conditions Across England

Extent and Impact of the Drought

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Almost three-quarters of England is now in drought, the British government said on Monday, highlighting the worsening impact of prolonged dry weather on agriculture, public water supplies and wildlife.

Most of the country, 71.3%, is now experiencing a flash drought caused by a combination of very low rainfall and higher temperatures. That has risen since late July, when almost half the country was declared to be in drought.

The latest update put 45 million people in a drought area and 27 million living under restrictions on water use.

Record Heat and Rainfall Deficit

Britain is in the grip of its fifth heatwave this year and England and Wales have provisionally recorded their driest July in 190 years. Southeast England received just 1% of its expected average rainfall.

Government Response and Support Measures

Support for Farmers and Water Management

"We know how challenging this summer has been ... We are stepping up our support including working to make it easier for farmers to build more on-site irrigation reservoirs," Water Minister Emma Hardy said in the statement.

Declining Water Resources and Wildfire Risks

Rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater levels continue to decline while the continued hot and dry conditions are increasing the risk of wildfires, the government said.

Health and Environmental Consequences

Heat-Related Deaths

An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes this year, UK health authorities said last month.

Impact on Wildlife

The heat is also impacting breeding birds, amphibians, and freshwater fish stocks, the government added.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • England is experiencing a flash drought, with 71.3% of its area affected, up from nearly half in late July; 45 million people live in drought zones and 27 million face water-use restrictions.
  • July was the driest for England and Wales in nearly 200 years, with Southeast England receiving just 1% of expected rainfall; reservoir and river levels have fallen sharply.
  • This is the UK’s fifth heatwave of 2026; authorities are scaling up support, including easing reservoir development for irrigation amid rising wildfire risk and heat-related deaths.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of England is currently in drought?
According to the UK government, 71.3% of England is now experiencing drought conditions.
What factors are causing the drought in England?
The drought is caused by a combination of very low rainfall and higher temperatures, leading to a flash drought.
How many people are affected by water use restrictions?
About 27 million people in England live under restrictions on water use.
How has the heatwave impacted agriculture and wildlife?
The heat and dry weather are affecting agriculture, reducing water supplies, and impacting breeding birds, amphibians, and freshwater fish.
What measures is the UK government taking to support farmers?
The government is making it easier for farmers to build more on-site irrigation reservoirs to cope with water shortages.

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