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Ukraine's Fedorov takes adviser role at Italian Defence Ministry - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Fedorov takes adviser role at Italian Defence Ministry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance International Relations Defence Ukraine Italy

Ukraine’s Fedorov Becomes Italy's Defence Ministry Innovation Adviser

Appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Innovation Adviser

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted a role as innovation adviser at Italy's Defence Ministry, the ministry said on Friday.

Background and Offer Details

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto had disclosed the offer shortly after Fedorov was dismissed in July, praising him as a driving force behind military innovation who helped Ukraine regain the initiative in its war against Russia.

Official Statement from Defence Minister Crosetto

"I am therefore glad that Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted to offer his services as the defence innovation adviser," Crosetto said in a statement posted alongside a photograph of the two men on the ministry's account on social media platform X.

Fedorov’s Tenure and Reforms

Fedorov, ​35, was fired six months after his appointment, having initiated reforms around procurement and mobilisation that put him on a collision course with the military establishment and political rivals.

Fedorov’s Response and Vision

In a post on X, Fedorov thanked Crosetto for "his personal support" and for the offer to serve as his adviser.

Future Role and Objectives

"In this role, I will assist Italy in adopting modern warfare technologies, enhancing its defense sector, and adapting to emerging global security challenges," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov, widely credited with accelerating Ukraine’s drone capabilities and digital procurement reforms, was dismissed amid institutional resistance and protests (internazionale.it).
  • Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, who offered the role soon after Fedorov’s summer sacking, praised him as a driver of military innovation (internazionale.it).
  • In his new role, Fedorov will help Italy adopt modern warfare technologies, including unmanned systems and air defence, leveraging his track record in reforming and digitizing defence processes (difesa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mykhailo Fedorov?
Mykhailo Fedorov is Ukraine's former Defence Minister known for his role in military innovation and reform.
What position has Fedorov accepted in Italy?
Fedorov has become an innovation adviser at the Italian Defence Ministry.
Why was Fedorov dismissed as Ukraine's Defence Minister?
He was dismissed after six months due to reforms that clashed with the military establishment and political rivals.
What will Fedorov's role involve at Italy's Defence Ministry?
He will assist in adopting modern warfare technologies and enhancing Italy's defence sector.
Who announced Fedorov's adviser role in Italy?
Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto announced Fedorov's new role.

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