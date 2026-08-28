Ukraine’s Fedorov Becomes Italy's Defence Ministry Innovation Adviser

Appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Innovation Adviser

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted a role as innovation adviser at Italy's Defence Ministry, the ministry said on Friday.

Background and Offer Details

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto had disclosed the offer shortly after Fedorov was dismissed in July, praising him as a driving force behind military innovation who helped Ukraine regain the initiative in its war against Russia.

Official Statement from Defence Minister Crosetto

"I am therefore glad that Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted to offer his services as the defence innovation adviser," Crosetto said in a statement posted alongside a photograph of the two men on the ministry's account on social media platform X.

Fedorov’s Tenure and Reforms

Fedorov, ​35, was fired six months after his appointment, having initiated reforms around procurement and mobilisation that put him on a collision course with the military establishment and political rivals.

Fedorov’s Response and Vision

In a post on X, Fedorov thanked Crosetto for "his personal support" and for the offer to serve as his adviser.

Future Role and Objectives

"In this role, I will assist Italy in adopting modern warfare technologies, enhancing its defense sector, and adapting to emerging global security challenges," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Rod Nickel)