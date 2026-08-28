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Shares turn cautious ahead of Warsh speech; FX, bonds hold breath - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shares turn cautious ahead of Warsh speech; FX, bonds hold breath

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Shares Cautious Before Warsh’s Jackson Hole Speech; Market Braces for Fed Signals

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Stella Qiu

Asian Markets React to Global Events

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Asia turned cautious on Friday after a Nvidia-fuelled technology rally, while currency and bond markets held their breath for the world's most powerful central banker to speak on U.S. interest rates.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Factors

Oil prices were headed for weekly losses as Iran and Oman had agreed on administering traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and sharing revenues, though Washington has shown little interest in reviving direct talks with Tehran. Brent eased 0.1% to $89.63 a barrel but was set for a weekly drop of over 5%.

Regional Stock Indices Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%.

Taiwanese shares gained 1.2% after Nvidia jumped nearly 9% overnight after the chipmaker reported robust results and signalled the AI spending boom has years left to run. South Korea's KOSPI, however, fell 1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3%.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were off 0.1%, while EURO STOXX 50 futures edged up 0.3%.

Focus on the Federal Reserve and Jackson Hole Symposium

Anticipation of Warsh’s Speech

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium where chair Kevin Warsh is slated to speak later in the day. Three Fed officials have already sounded the alarm about sticky inflation but the new central bank chief has resisted providing forward guidance about where interest rates are going.

Futures imply around a 35% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates when it meets on September 16 and are fully priced for a move by December.

Market Expectations and Analyst Commentary

"While we do not expect him to offer forward guidance, markets are hoping he will reduce some of the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's reaction function," said analysts at ANZ in a note to clients.

"We do not expect that will be forthcoming but, given recent volatility in rates markets, if Warsh offers too little, that could lead to an adverse market reaction."

Bond Yields and Fed Policy Division

Longer-dated yields have jumped after the Fed's July meeting as Warsh was seen as not offering enough concrete steps for addressing persistently high inflation. He is also presiding over a divided Fed, with several policymakers calling for interest rate increases to stem price pressures.

On Friday, 30-year Treasury yields were little changed at 5.1973% and were down 8 basis points this week, after briefly topping 5.3% for the first time since 2007 and prompting a surprise intervention from U.S. Treasury to step up its buyback programme.

Ten-year yields were steady at 4.6723% and were down 7 bps this week, while two-year yields held at 4.2279% and were steady for the week.

Currency and Commodity Markets

Dollar and Australian Dollar Movements

The dollar was little changed against its major peers at 99.12 on Friday but is up 0.3% for the week.

The Australian dollar was among the best-performing G10 currencies after a hot inflation report this week triggered a sharp repricing of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest-rate outlook. The Aussie hit a three-month top of $0.72 and was set for a weekly rise of 0.4%, the ninth straight week of gains.

Gold Prices

In commodity markets, gold slipped 0.3% to $4,587 an ounce and was set for a small drop of 0.2% this week.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia‑Pacific markets cautious despite tech rally fueled by Nvidia’s upbeat outlook (channelnewsasia.com)
  • Crude oil slips as Iran and Oman reach agreement on Strait of Hormuz traffic and revenue sharing (investing.com)
  • U.S. Treasury doubles long‑bond buybacks to at least $4 billion per operation, easing 30‑year yields from 19‑year highs (www--reuters--com.flex00000.online)
  • Key focus on Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Warsh amid markets’ demand for guidance on interest‑rate path (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian shares cautious ahead of the Warsh speech?
Investors are waiting for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks on US interest rates at Jackson Hole, which could impact market direction.
What impact did Nvidia’s results have on Asian markets?
Nvidia’s strong performance boosted Taiwanese and broader tech shares, but other Asian markets remained mixed as investors awaited US policy clarity.
How have oil prices reacted this week?
Oil prices, including Brent crude, are set for a weekly drop of over 5% amid global negotiations and muted interest in US-Iran talks.
What are the current trends in US Treasury yields?
Longer-term US Treasury yields dropped slightly this week after intervention, following a recent surge prompted by policy uncertainty.
Which G10 currency performed best this week?
The Australian dollar was the top performer among G10 currencies, reaching a three-month high after a strong inflation report.

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