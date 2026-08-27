Workday’s Q2 Revenue Climbs, Shares Dip as Outlook Meets Wall Street Targets

Workday Q2 Financial Performance Overview

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Workday reported a 12.8% increase in second-quarter revenue, as enterprises signed up for its AI-powered finance and human resources software.

Shares of the Pleasanton, California-based company fell 5% in extended trading after its quarterly revenue and forecast for third-quarter subscription revenue broadly met Wall Street expectations.

AI Adoption and Customer Growth

"We had a strong second quarter, with AI driving more than 25% of our new Annual Contract Value and more than 5,500 customers now using at least one of our organic agents," said CEO Aneel Bhusri.

Impact of Macroeconomic Environment

Despite the ongoing shift to the cloud, Workday faces headwinds from a challenging macroeconomic environment that has caused some customers to scrutinize IT budgets and delay large-scale software projects.

Analyst Perspectives on Growth Potential

Analysts say Workday's room for further module expansion could be limited, and that reviving growth in its Financials business and overseas markets may prove difficult unless the company lowers its prices.

Revenue Figures and Forecast

Workday posted total revenue of $2.65 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.64 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It forecast subscription revenue of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, which will end on October 31.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Vijay Kishore)