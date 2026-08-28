Covenant Plans Intermediate-Range Missile Production in Germany by 2027

U.S. Defence Company Covenant's Missile Production Initiative

By Markus Wacket

Production Details and Capacity

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. defence company Covenant plans to begin producing intermediate-range missiles near Leipzig from 2027, sources told Reuters on Friday, as Germany searches for affordable cruise missiles that can be deployed in large numbers.

Missile Range and Output

The missiles would have a range of more than 1,500 kilometres and production capacity could reach up to 1,000 units a year, the sources said.

Component Sourcing

While Covenant is a U.S. company, most components for the planned production are expected to be sourced from Germany and other European countries, they added.

Official Responses

Covenant and Germany's defence ministry declined to comment.

Strategic Context and Alternatives

The project comes as Berlin looks for less costly, domestically and European-supplied options to complement more expensive long-range weapons systems and close what officials see as a capability gap.

Urgency for Alternatives

The search for alternatives had gained urgency after the United States, despite earlier announcements, no longer plans to provide Germany with Tomahawk cruise missiles, the sources said, triggering a search for alternatives.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Maria Martinez, Editing by Louise Heavens)