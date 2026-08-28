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Finance

France’s quantum computer maker Pasqal surges in Nasdaq debut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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French Quantum Computing Company Pasqal Soars in Nasdaq Debut

Pasqal's Nasdaq Debut and Industry Context

Strong Market Debut

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of French quantum-computing company Pasqal surged around 60% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, signalling strong investor appetite for one of the sector’s newest public companies.

Merger and Financial Position

Merger with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II

Pasqal began trading after merging with blank-cheque company Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II in a transaction that valued it at about $2 billion before new funding. The deal left the loss-making company with approximately $360 million in cash to expand production, deploy more processors and pursue fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Government Support and Incentives

U.S. Quantum Technology Initiatives

Its listing comes after President Donald Trump ordered agencies to accelerate quantum technology development. The Commerce Department signed preliminary agreements for about $2 billion in incentives to nine quantum companies. Pasqal is not among them.

French State Support

France is backing Pasqal through state bank Bpifrance, which participated in financing linked to the merger.

Quantum Computing Applications and Challenges

Potential Use Cases

Quantum processors are being developed to tackle specialised problems in fields such as drug discovery, materials science and financial modelling, but persistent errors still limit their reliability at scale.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Pasqal’s Nasdaq trading began on August 28, 2026 under ticker PSQL, and its shares surged ~60% on debut—reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for quantum computing players (nasdaq.com).
  • The SPAC merger with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II valued Pasqal at $2 billion pre‑money and provided ~$360 million in cash post‑closing to fuel production, deployment of quantum processors, and its fault‑tolerant roadmap (nasdaq.com).
  • Pasqal, co‑founded by 2022 Nobel laureate Alain Aspect, already has seven QPUs deployed globally, accessible via cloud, targeting commercial sectors like energy, finance, and materials science (nasdaq.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Pasqal's shares during its Nasdaq debut?
Pasqal's shares surged around 60% in their Nasdaq debut, reflecting strong investor interest.
How was Pasqal listed on Nasdaq?
Pasqal was listed via a merger with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II, valuing the company at about $2 billion.
How much cash did Pasqal have after the deal?
The company had approximately $360 million in cash after the transaction.
What are the primary applications of Pasqal's quantum processors?
Pasqal's quantum processors target fields like drug discovery, materials science, and financial modelling.
Is Pasqal receiving U.S. government incentives for quantum technology?
No, Pasqal is not among the quantum companies receiving preliminary U.S. government incentives.

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