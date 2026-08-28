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Four men plead guilty to arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Four men plead guilty to arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Four Guilty in London Arson Attack Targeting Jewish Volunteer Ambulances

Details of the London Arson Attack and Legal Proceedings

Overview of the Incident

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four young British men pleaded guilty on Friday to charges over an arson attack on community ambulances in London, the first of a spate of incidents targeting the capital's Jewish community earlier this year.

The Accused and Court Proceedings

Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and Saif Ali, 18, appeared at London's Old Bailey court and admitted a charge of destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Details of the Attack

The charges relate to the torching of four ambulances belonging to Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola on March 23 while they were parked near a synagogue, which prosecutors said cost around £1 million ($1.36 million) in total.

About Hatzola

Hatzola is a not-for-profit volunteer emergency service that works alongside Britain's National Health Service and primarily serves the Orthodox Jewish community.

Context and Further Incidents

Claim of Responsibility

Pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI)claimed responsibility for the ambulance attack, which was followed by several other arson incidents in London

Other Targets in the Spate of Attacks

A synagogue and a former synagogue were targeted, as was Persian-language media organisation Iran International and a memorial wall dedicated to people killed in Iran.

Police Investigation

British police said at the time that they were investigating possible Iranian links to those arson attacks, with HAYI also having claimed responsibility for some of them.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7363 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • The March 23 Golders Green arson destroyed four Jewish community Hatzola ambulances; no injuries were reported despite explosions from oxygen canisters and residents were evacuated (gov.il).
  • A previously unknown Iran-aligned group HAYI claimed responsibility via Telegram; UK counter‑terrorism police and MI5 investigated potential links to Iran while treating it as an antisemitic hate crime (theguardian.com).
  • The UK government responded swiftly: London Ambulance Service loaned replacement vehicles, and later a grant was approved to buy four new electric ambulances to restore Hatzola’s vital service (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who pleaded guilty to the London Jewish ambulance arson attack?
Hamza Iqbal, Rehan Khan, Judex Atshatshi, and Saif Ali pleaded guilty to charges related to the arson attack in London.
What was targeted in the arson attacks in London?
The attackers set fire to four ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola.
How much did the arson attack on Jewish ambulances cost?
The arson attack caused damages estimated to be around £1 million (approximately $1.36 million).
Who claimed responsibility for the ambulance arson attack?
The pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI) claimed responsibility for the attack.
What broader investigation are police conducting regarding the arson attacks?
British police are investigating possible Iranian links to the arson incidents targeting the Jewish community and organizations in London.

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