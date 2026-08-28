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Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Politics International Relations security

Zelenskiy Says US Shared Recent Moscow Meeting Details With Ukraine

US-Ukraine Intelligence Sharing on Moscow Meetings

By Anna Peverieri

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the United States had given Kyiv information about a number of meetings in Moscow over the last few days.

Zelenskiy's Statement on US Briefing

"Today we received information from the American side about the meetings in Moscow that took place these days. There were a number of meetings there," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, without going into detail on who was at the meetings.

Gratitude for US Communication

"I thank them for the information and for the necessary tone of the conversation with Russia," Zelenskiy added, again without elaborating.

Details of the CIA Director's Moscow Visit

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had travelled to Moscow to warn Russia off any attack on a NATO member.

Kremlin and US Responses

The Kremlin dismissed the report, while U.S. President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attack a NATO country, playing down media reports on Ratcliffe's trip.

Topics Discussed During the Meetings

Two sources told Reuters that Ratcliffe had raised the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member during the meeting, although it was unclear whether that was the primary purpose of the trip. The talks also covered Russia's support for Iran, one source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What information did the US share with Ukraine about Moscow meetings?
The US provided Ukraine with details about a number of recent meetings in Moscow, although specifics about the attendees were not disclosed.
Did Ukrainian President Zelenskiy elaborate on who attended the Moscow meetings?
No, Zelenskiy did not provide details about who was present at the meetings in Moscow.
What did CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly discuss during his Moscow visit?
Ratcliffe reportedly raised the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member and discussed Russia's support for Iran.
How did the Kremlin respond to reports of the CIA Director's Moscow trip?
The Kremlin dismissed media reports about the CIA Director's visit to Moscow.
What was President Trump's comment on the situation?
President Trump said that Russian President Putin would not attack a NATO country, downplaying reports of the CIA Director's trip.

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