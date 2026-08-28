Zelenskiy Says US Shared Recent Moscow Meeting Details With Ukraine

US-Ukraine Intelligence Sharing on Moscow Meetings

By Anna Peverieri

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the United States had given Kyiv information about a number of meetings in Moscow over the last few days.

Zelenskiy's Statement on US Briefing

"Today we received information from the American side about the meetings in Moscow that took place these days. There were a number of meetings there," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, without going into detail on who was at the meetings.

Gratitude for US Communication

"I thank them for the information and for the necessary tone of the conversation with Russia," Zelenskiy added, again without elaborating.

Details of the CIA Director's Moscow Visit

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had travelled to Moscow to warn Russia off any attack on a NATO member.

Kremlin and US Responses

The Kremlin dismissed the report, while U.S. President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attack a NATO country, playing down media reports on Ratcliffe's trip.

Topics Discussed During the Meetings

Two sources told Reuters that Ratcliffe had raised the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member during the meeting, although it was unclear whether that was the primary purpose of the trip. The talks also covered Russia's support for Iran, one source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Heavens)