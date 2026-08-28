Oil on track for weekly loss even as Iran tensions simmer

Oil Prices Head for Weekly Decline Even as Iran Tensions Remain Elevated

Weekly Oil Price Movements and Geopolitical Influences

Oil Prices Drop After Two-Week Rally

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday and are on track to snap a two-week winning streak, despite settling higher in the previous session following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is not interested in returning to previous deal terms with Iran.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.45 a barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 22 cents, also 0.3%, to $83.31.

Both benchmarks were poised to end the week lower, with Brent down 5.3% and WTI falling 4.3%.

U.S.-Iran Relations and Diplomatic Stalemate

Trump Administration’s Stance on Iran Deal

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal report said the Trump administration has repeatedly told mediators it has no interest in reviving the June memorandum of understanding, complicating diplomatic efforts to restart talks.

Current Diplomatic Efforts

Earlier on Thursday, Washington said it was not in talks with Iran despite diplomatic efforts by other countries to re-engage the two sides.

Impact of U.S. Sanctions on Iran

On Monday, the U.S. announced what it called the "toughest sanctions in history" on Iran. Tehran said the sanctions were an "inhumane and hostile act" that had lost their effectiveness.

Broader Geopolitical Tensions Affecting Oil Markets

Russia-Ukraine Conflict and NATO Dynamics

Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions escalated after Moscow warned it could strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian territory using British-supplied long-range cruise missiles.

Trump’s Comments on NATO Security

Trump, however, said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attack a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country, and he downplayed media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe this week had warned Russian officials against such an attack. Britain is one of the founding members of NATO.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jamie Freed)