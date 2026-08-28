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Oil on track for weekly loss even as Iran tensions simmer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil on track for weekly loss even as Iran tensions simmer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Head for Weekly Decline Even as Iran Tensions Remain Elevated

Weekly Oil Price Movements and Geopolitical Influences

Oil Prices Drop After Two-Week Rally

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday and are on track to snap a two-week winning streak, despite settling higher in the previous session following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is not interested in returning to previous deal terms with Iran.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.45 a barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 22 cents, also 0.3%, to $83.31.

Both benchmarks were poised to end the week lower, with Brent down 5.3% and WTI falling 4.3%.

U.S.-Iran Relations and Diplomatic Stalemate

Trump Administration’s Stance on Iran Deal

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal report said the Trump administration has repeatedly told mediators it has no interest in reviving the June memorandum of understanding, complicating diplomatic efforts to restart talks.

Current Diplomatic Efforts

Earlier on Thursday, Washington said it was not in talks with Iran despite diplomatic efforts by other countries to re-engage the two sides.

Impact of U.S. Sanctions on Iran

On Monday, the U.S. announced what it called the "toughest sanctions in history" on Iran. Tehran said the sanctions were an "inhumane and hostile act" that had lost their effectiveness.

Broader Geopolitical Tensions Affecting Oil Markets

Russia-Ukraine Conflict and NATO Dynamics

Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions escalated after Moscow warned it could strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian territory using British-supplied long-range cruise missiles. 

Trump’s Comments on NATO Security

Trump, however, said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attack a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country, and he downplayed media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe this week had warned Russian officials against such an attack. Britain is one of the founding members of NATO.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent down ~5.3% and WTI down ~4.3% on the week, snapping a two‑week rally as markets reassess Iran‑deal prospects and supply risks (Reuters) (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Oil had jumped ~2% on Aug 27 after reports that the Trump administration won’t revive the June Iran memorandum, reducing hopes for resumed oil flows (Reuters) (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Earlier U.S. sanctions—the "toughest in history" on Iran—have had limited effect on oil supply fears; markets now weigh economic pressure over military escalation (Reuters) (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices set for a weekly loss?
Oil prices are set for a weekly loss due to ongoing diplomatic challenges with Iran and new US sanctions, despite a prior session's gain.
How much have Brent and WTI crude futures dropped this week?
Brent crude futures are down 5.3% and West Texas Intermediate crude futures have fallen 4.3% for the week.
What impact do US sanctions have on Iran?
The new US sanctions, described as the 'toughest in history,' have complicated diplomatic efforts but Iran claims they have lost effectiveness.
Are there talks between the US and Iran to revive the previous deal?
According to reports, the US is not interested in returning to previous deal terms with Iran and is not currently in talks to revive negotiations.

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