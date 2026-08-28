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Finance

Ukraine's Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Russian Attacks Destroy Nova Poshta Depots Near Kyiv and Sumy, Ukraine

Impact of Russian Strikes on Nova Poshta Facilities

Destruction of Sorting Centres

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russian attacks have destroyed Nova Poshta sorting centres near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the northern city of Sumy, the Ukrainian private postal and courier company said on Friday.

Details of the Attack in Sumy

Nova Poshta said on the Telegram messaging app that four guided aerial bombs hit its Sumy terminal and also damaged three trucks.

Employee Safety and Continuity of Operations

It said all of its employees were unharmed and it continued to work.

Background on Nova Poshta and Previous Attacks

Nova Poshta's facilities have been frequently hit since Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Four guided aerial bombs hit Nova Poshta’s Sumy terminal—three trucks were damaged, but no staff were injured, and operations are continuing as planned. (lemonde.fr)
  • This attack follows a string of destructive strikes on Nova Poshta facilities—including a Kyiv sorting hub destroyed August 4–5 that killed three and injured eight, confirmed as a cluster munition strike and potential war crime. (pravda.com.ua)
  • The cumulative cost of Russian targeting of logistics assets has been steep—damage to Nova Poshta real estate alone is estimated at $50 million, contributing to over half a billion dollars in logistics infrastructure losses nationwide, risking higher rental costs and supply chain disruptions. (en.interfax.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Nova Poshta depots in Ukraine?
Nova Poshta depots near Kyiv and in Sumy were destroyed by Russian attacks.
Were there any casualties reported by Nova Poshta?
No, all Nova Poshta employees were unharmed according to the company.
How often have Nova Poshta facilities been targeted?
Nova Poshta facilities have been frequently hit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Is Nova Poshta still operating after the attacks?
Yes, Nova Poshta reported that it continues to work despite the recent attacks.

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