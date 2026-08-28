Russian Attacks Destroy Nova Poshta Depots Near Kyiv and Sumy, Ukraine

Impact of Russian Strikes on Nova Poshta Facilities

Destruction of Sorting Centres

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russian attacks have destroyed Nova Poshta sorting centres near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the northern city of Sumy, the Ukrainian private postal and courier company said on Friday.

Details of the Attack in Sumy

Nova Poshta said on the Telegram messaging app that four guided aerial bombs hit its Sumy terminal and also damaged three trucks.

Employee Safety and Continuity of Operations

It said all of its employees were unharmed and it continued to work.

Background on Nova Poshta and Previous Attacks

Nova Poshta's facilities have been frequently hit since Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Christopher Cushing)