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Kremlin expresses concern over arrests of Armenia opposition leaders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin expresses concern over arrests of Armenia opposition leaders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Kremlin Voices Concern Over Armenia’s Opposition Arrests Impacting Economic Ties

Russia’s Response to Armenia’s Political Developments

Kremlin’s Official Statement

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday Russia was greatly concerned about the arrests of opposition figures in Armenia, and reiterated that Yerevan would not be able to remain in a Moscow-led economic grouping as it seeks EU membership.

Upcoming Diplomatic Engagements

Ushakov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, early next week.

Shifting Alliances and Internal Crackdown

Armenia’s Pivot to the West

Under Pashinyan, who swept to power following street protests in 2018, Armenia has moved closer to the West and has distanced itself from Russia, which retains a major military base inside the South Caucasus country.

Crackdown on Opposition

Since winning re-election in June, Pashinyan has pursued what his critics view as a wide-ranging crackdown on his fiercest opponents, including opposition politicians, church leaders and civil society groups.

Kremlin’s Perspective on Arrests

"This conversation is taking place against a rather unusual backdrop, when in Armenia there have been what I would call mass arrests of opposition leaders, particularly those leaders who have advocated and continue to advocate strengthening the traditionally good-neighbourly relations between our two countries," Ushakov told reporters.

"Of course, this policy pursued by the Armenian leadership is a source of great concern to us," he said.

High-Profile Detentions

State prosecutors in Armenia on Tuesday detained Robert Kocharyan, a prominent opposition leader and a former president, and formally charged him with a slew of corruption-related offences during his time in office.

(Reporting by Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Gareth Jones Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov voiced strong concern over the detention of opposition leaders in Armenia, notably pro‑Russian figures like former president Robert Kocharyan, signalling Moscow’s unease with Yerevan’s shifting alignment. (euronews.com)
  • Armenia’s move toward a formal EU membership application and distancing from Russia‑led economic and security frameworks, such as the Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO, is heightening geopolitical tensions and may threaten its continued membership in those blocs. (euronews.com)
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek early next week—underscoring Moscow’s intent to address Armenia’s political and geopolitical shifts directly. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Kremlin concerned about the arrests of Armenia opposition leaders?
The Kremlin is concerned that mass arrests of opposition leaders may affect Russia-Armenia relations and regional stability.
How might Armenia's EU membership bid impact its relationship with Russia?
Armenia's bid for EU membership could prevent it from remaining in Moscow-led economic groups, straining ties with Russia.
Who was arrested among Armenia's opposition leaders?
Former president and opposition figure Robert Kocharyan was detained and charged with corruption-related offenses.
What actions has Armenia's government taken against opposition figures?
Under Prime Minister Pashinyan, there has been a crackdown on opposition politicians, church leaders, and civil society groups.
Will there be talks between Russian and Armenian leaders regarding the situation?
Yes, President Putin is expected to meet Prime Minister Pashinyan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

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