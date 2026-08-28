Nepal Flood Disaster: Rescue Operations Intensify Amid New Flood Fears

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Threats in Nepal and Tibet

By Saurabh Sharma and Gopal Sharma

Devastation and Initial Response

NUWAKOT, Nepal, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Rescue teams using heavy machinery dug through mud and debris in Nepalese towns devastated by a flash flood two days ago, as hopes of finding survivors faded and officials worked to reduce the risk of fresh flooding.

The confirmed death toll in Nepal was at 389 people early on Friday, with almost 1,000 more missing there and in neighbouring Tibet, near where a glacier collapse on Wednesday morning sent a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris cascading through Himalayan mountain river systems.

The flood ripped through villages and valleys, destroying power stations, roads and bridges along a route that links Kathmandu with Lhasa in Tibet and is popular with trekkers and pilgrims. Of those missing, at least 540 are foreigners.

Authorities in Nepal used helicopters to search for survivors and drop emergency supplies to thousands cut off in towns and valleys, while emergency services – some using sniffer dogs – recovered dozens of bodies swept down into the plains.

Personal Accounts from Survivors

Dibga Tamang was among the last people rescued from the hard-hit town of Rasuwa on Thursday, airlifted along with three others to an army camp in Nuwakot.

"All of our people have gone. They are dead," Tamang said. "I have no one left waiting for me. Everything and everyone is gone. The end."

Rising Fears of Further Flooding

The sheer amount of water and debris stirred up now risks triggering a further disaster.

Nepal's disaster management authority warned that a lake formed by debris blocking the Bhotekoshi River at the flood site was rising and at risk of bursting, while on the other side of the border China said that some 3 million cubic metres of water — the equivalent of about 1,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools — was expected to flow into an already dammed lake over the next three days.

There is a high risk the lake could breach, with peak flow expected around September 1, Chinese state media said, citing the water resources ministry.

"The volume of water is continuing to increase, and so is the risk," Zhu Jinfeng, a researcher at the ministry's hydrology department, told state broadcaster CCTV.

Impact on Border Infrastructure

Torrent Tore Through Border Crossing

Chinese rescuers had yet to reach the worst-hit area on the Chinese side of the border, the Gyirong border crossing, by Thursday evening, state media reports indicated, as crews worked to clear debris from the key access road leading to the area.

The Gyirong border port has a key role in China's Belt and Road network linking the country to South Asia, with logistics zones and parking lots built there in the past decade.

Dramatic footage on Wednesday showed enormous torrents of muddy water and debris tearing through structures in the border crossing area within seconds and engulfing people trying to flee.

The tally of missing in Tibet's Gyirong County was 558, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday, including 260 foreign nationals. So far, just three people have been confirmed dead on the Chinese side.

Chinese Government Response

China's Premier Li Qiang, the country's No. 2 official, arrived at the disaster-stricken site in Gyirong on Thursday afternoon, state-run Xinhua news agency said. The visit suggested Beijing was treating the disaster as a matter of the highest national priority.

Eyewitness Testimonies and International Aid

'Exploded Like a Bomb'

The flood "came in suddenly and exploded like a bomb," said survivor Janak Bahadur in Nepal's Devighat on Thursday. "The river looked small from a distance but it suddenly started overflowing and swept through."

The missing foreigners in Nepal came from more than two dozen countries, with nations including India, Australia and South Korea sending aid and rescue teams.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. had offered support.

"Nobody's ever seen anything quite like that, where very powerful, strong, well-built buildings were wiped out like they were toothpicks. It's a terrible thing. We are sending aid and we've spoken to the leadership and we let them know anything they want, they'll have."

Families Await News

Around the world, relatives of those missing were desperate for information about their whereabouts.

Vasanthi Muniandy, whose sister Vennila was part of a Hindu pilgrimage group from Malaysia, said she had last heard from her after Vennila had crossed into Tibet from Nepal.

"I am totally broken. My sister is very important to me," said Vasanthi. "I really want her to come back. I don’t have anyone but her. I just want her to come back home. I want her to be safe."

Challenges for Local Authorities

Ganesh Aryal, the administrator of Chitwan district, said authorities had recovered 103 bodies from the river system in his district, which is about 100 km (62 miles) away in the plains from the worst-hit region of Trishuli.

With local hospitals unable to accommodate all the bodies, district authorities were setting up tents and making arrangements for families to claim their dead relatives, he said.

Government Response and Disaster Management

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who visited flood-hit Nuwakot on Thursday, said the situation was still challenging.

"All the state agencies are operating at full capacity. Our first priority now is to save life of each citizen, search and rescue of the missing, treat the injured and provide immediate relief to the affected families," he said.

The disaster is a major challenge for Shah's five-month-old government but officials said the country had systems and officials who have experience in handling such tragedies, including the 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Sahana Bajracharya, Aftab Ahmed, Saurabh Sharma, Liz Lee, Yukun Zhang, Xiuhao Chen, Shi Bu, Sakshi Dayal, Kanjyik Ghosh, Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Hritam Mukherjee, Ashley Tang and Christine Chen; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)