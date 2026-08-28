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Dollar flat near one-week high as investors await Warsh's Jackson Hole debut - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar flat near one-week high as investors await Warsh's Jackson Hole debut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets currencies Federal Reserve

US Dollar Holds Near One-Week High as Investors Await Warsh’s Jackson Hole Debut

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Jiaxing Li

Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held flat near a one-week high against major peers on Friday, as investors stood on the sidelines ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on his policy outlook.

The euro and sterling were subdued near one-week lows against the greenback, last at $1.1652 and $1.3597, respectively, though both remained on track for a second straight monthly gain.

The yen was little changed at 159.34 per dollar, having surrendered part of its intervention-driven gains, but it was still headed for a 1.3% monthly rise.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 99.13 in early Asian trade.

Impact of Treasury Actions and Market Sentiment

It has risen 0.3% this week but remains on track for a second straight monthly decline of 0.7% after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Treasury would increase buybacks of longer-dated bonds. That has fuelled concerns that efforts to suppress borrowing costs could debase the dollar.

Focus on Jackson Hole and Federal Reserve Policy

Market participants are now keenly awaiting Warsh's debut speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for clues on how he would approach monetary policy and tame inflation, although those expectations were tempered by his opposition to providing explicit forward guidance on rates.

Fed Officials’ Views and Market Reactions

Some other Fed officials reiterated on Thursday their ongoing concerns about U.S. inflation and signalled they were open to rate hikes.

"Uncertainty over the Fed's reaction function and concerns that policymakers may be placing less emphasis on inflation control have increased market focus on Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks," Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at OCBC, said in a note.

Potential Scenarios for the Dollar

For the dollar to weaken meaningfully following the Treasury's buyback announcement, markets would need evidence that the Fed was prepared to help contain Treasury yields, though this appeared unlikely, he added.

Traders were pricing in roughly 35% odds of a rate hike at the Fed's September meeting, rising to 75% by December. Treasury yields remain elevated, with those on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last at 4.676%.

Other Currency and Commodity Moves

Cryptocurrency and Commodity Updates

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.5% to $80,620.33, on track for a nearly 30% gain in August that would be its biggest monthly gain since late 2024.

Performance of Other Major Currencies

The Australian dollar was up nearly 0.1% to hit a three-month high of $0.72 as rate hike bets built up. The New Zealand dollar climbed 0.2% to $0.5960.

The Canadian dollar held flat at $1.3844 and was heading for a second month of decline after trade tensions with the U.S. escalated further.

Oil Market Developments

Elsewhere, Brent crude futures hovered near $90 a barrel after a Wall Street Journal report suggested President Donald Trump had rejected the idea of re-establishing the terms of the memorandum of understanding the U.S. signed with Iran in June.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets are cautious ahead of Warsh’s first Jackson Hole keynote, seeking insight into his approach to inflation and the role of the bond market in policy signaling.
  • Treasury’s surprise move to double long‑dated bond buybacks sparked concerns of ‘dollar debasement’, as investors questioned if yield suppression could weaken the dollar, despite modest recovery in yields. (www--reuters--com.flex00000.online)
  • Bitcoin extended gains in August, contributing to broader speculative rally, while other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose, and the Canadian dollar lagged amid escalating U.S. trade tensions. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar flat near a one-week high?
The US dollar remains flat as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's policy speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for guidance.
What are investors watching for at the Jackson Hole symposium?
Investors are closely monitoring Chair Warsh's debut speech for insights on future US monetary policy and inflation control.
How did other major currencies perform against the dollar?
The euro and sterling hovered near one-week lows, the yen was steady but up monthly, and the Canadian dollar held flat.
What are the current odds of a US Federal Reserve rate hike?
Traders are pricing in a 35% chance of a rate hike in September, rising to 75% by December.
How is the Bitcoin market performing?
Bitcoin gained 0.5% and is on track for its biggest monthly gain since late 2024.

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