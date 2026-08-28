Serbia Gains U.S. Sanctions Waiver Extension for Russian-Owned NIS Oil

U.S. Sanctions Waiver Extension and Its Impact on Serbia's Oil Sector

Background of the Waiver Extension

BELGRADE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Serbia has secured a further sanctions waiver from the United States for its Russian-owned NIS oil firm until September 30, energy minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic wrote on Instagram on Friday.

The waiver granted by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control will allow NIS, which operates Serbia's only oil refinery, to continue importing crude oil until the sale of a Russian majority stake in the company to Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.

Official Statements and Strategic Importance

"The extended licence allows us to continue supplying (the market), while at the same time working on a long-term solution for NIS," Djedovic Handanovic said.

Sanctions Background and Ownership Structure

OFAC Sanctions and Russian Stake

OFAC imposed sanctions on NIS last October as part of wider measures targeting Russia's energy sector over the war in Ukraine, and demanded divestment of the combined 56% stake held by Gazprom Neft and Gazprom.

Importance of NIS to Serbia's Energy Supply

The waiver is crucial for Serbia as NIS refinery covers around 80% of the country's demand. Other fuel imports to the Balkan country fell to 25% of their monthly target for July as record-low water levels on the River Danube forced barges and tankers to operate at a third of their cargo capacity.

Negotiations and Future Prospects

Progress on Stake Sale to MOL

Djedovic Handanovic said negotiations between MOL and Gazprom Neft are in their final phase.

"The new licence extension is a signal that there is progress and a willingness to ensure the additional necessary time to complete this complex transaction," she said without elaborating.

Previous Waivers and Pipeline Arrangements

OFAC has granted NIS several sanctions waivers allowing it to import crude via Croatia's Janaf pipeline while MOL completes the acquisition after signing a provisional agreement in January.

Current Ownership Breakdown

The Serbian government owns 29.9% of NIS, with the remainder held by small shareholders and employees.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)