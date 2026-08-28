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ECB should embrace blockchain to safeguard its role, Schnabel says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB should embrace blockchain to safeguard its role, Schnabel says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Banking blockchain Central Banks monetary policy Markets

ECB Urged to Adopt Blockchain Tech for Stronger Monetary Policy and Market Stability

ECB's Exploration of Blockchain Technology in Modern Finance

ECB's Position on Blockchain Integration

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should embrace blockchain technology to safeguard its role at the heart of the financial system, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Friday, arguing the shift could also help it respond faster to market strains.

Central bankers around the world are grappling with the rise of blockchain-based finance, in which transactions are settled on distributed digital ledgers rather than through traditional market infrastructure.

Monetary Policy Operations on Blockchain

Schnabel said the ECB and other central banks should also "go on-chain", allowing them to provide liquidity and conduct monetary policy operations applying the technology increasingly used to trade and settle financial assets.

"To reap the full benefits, central banks need to go on-chain too," she said in remarks prepared for the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. "That means bringing central bank money into the tokenised environment and modernising the tools of policy implementation."

Preserving Central Bank Money Versus Private Alternatives

She argued this would preserve the role of central bank money, rather than private alternatives such as stablecoins — tokens pegged to traditional currencies like the dollar that are increasingly used to settle transactions.

Benefits of Blockchain for Central Banks

Citing recent research, Schnabel said the ability to programme transactions on blockchain networks could make central banks more nimble when providing liquidity.

For example, they could apply differentiated interest rates or automate collateral requirements, she said.

European Ledger and International Examples

Schnabel said this could be achieved through a single European ledger on which central-bank and private money, as well as financial assets, are settled, citing South Korea's Project Hangang as an example.

Alternatively, multiple ledgers could be linked and able to communicate and process transactions across platforms.

ECB's Current Blockchain Initiatives

The ECB is already working to integrate blockchain technology into its payment system.

Its Pontes initiative will link distributed-ledger platforms to existing payment infrastructure. A parallel project, known as Appia, is examining the longer-term architecture, standards and legal framework needed for a European market in tokenised assets.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiWriting by Francesco Canepa in FrankfurtEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB should embrace blockchain to reinforce central bank money’s role amid the rise of tokenised private money (e.g. stablecoins) – per Schnabel at Jackson Hole.
  • Pontes, launching Q3 2026, will link DLT platforms to TARGET Services, enabling settlement of tokenised assets in central bank money as a bridge solution.
  • Appia is a long‑term roadmap aiming for a tokenised, interoperable European financial ecosystem by 2028, building on Pontes and shaping standards, governance, infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the ECB want to embrace blockchain technology?
The ECB aims to embrace blockchain to modernize policy tools, respond faster to market strains, and maintain its central role in the financial system.
What proposals did Isabel Schnabel make regarding blockchain?
Schnabel suggested the ECB should go on-chain by bringing central bank money into tokenised environments and updating policy tools for digital finance.
How could blockchain improve central bank operations?
Blockchain could allow programmable transactions, differentiated interest rates, and automated collateral requirements, making central banks more nimble in providing liquidity.
What initiatives is the ECB currently working on for blockchain integration?
The ECB is developing the Pontes initiative to link distributed-ledger platforms to payment infrastructure, and Appia, to address standards and legal frameworks for tokenised assets.
How does blockchain technology help safeguard the role of central banks?
By adopting blockchain, central banks can retain control over money supply and settlement processes, especially as private alternatives like stablecoins gain ground.

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