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Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Ukraine Appeals for U.S. Missiles to Strengthen Defense as Ceasefire Talks Progress

By Andrea Shalal

Ukraine's Urgent Defense Needs Amid Ceasefire Negotiations

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes a new push for ceasefire talks with Russia could halt the five-year war before a potentially brutal winter, but needs new anti-ballistic missiles now to defend against strikes by Moscow, the country's envoy to Washington said on Thursday.

Missile Production and Acquisition Efforts

Olha Stefanishyna told reporters that Ukraine was in discussions with the Pentagon about a license to produce Patriot PAC-3 missiles itself, but that process could take 12 months to five years. Discussions were also underway about Ukraine agreeing to a long-term purchase of PAC-3 missiles, and then swapping positions in the production line with another buyer.

Involvement of U.S. Defense Contractors

Officials from Patriot maker Raytheon Co had already been to Ukraine, and Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the PAC-3 interceptors for the air defense system, was working to send a team of experts to the country as well, Stefanishyna told an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Impact of Recent Missile Attacks

"The devastating effect of every overnight attack right now is unbelievable," Stefanishyna said. "Last night and the night before, it was 30 to 40 ballistic missiles."

Challenges in Defending Against Ballistic Missiles

While Ukraine was able to defend against Iranian- and Russian-built drones, it had not yet developed an effective way to defend against ballistic missiles, whose production is being rapidly increased by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He has an intention to destroy Ukraine, and that's why, you know, we're looking for different capabilities. We have been successful in everything, but so far, for this winter, we need the missiles."

Diplomatic Efforts and Ceasefire Proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to push for new air defenses against the escalating Russian attacks, and to jumpstart a new diplomatic effort to end the war.

Potential U.S. Diplomatic Visits

That could include a potential visit by U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv, Stefanishyna said. No date had been set for Kushner and Witkoff's visit, but it could happen as early as next week or later, she said.

Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Offer

Zelenskiy repeated his offer to halt the fighting at the existing battle lines, and use that as a starting point for discussions, Stefanishyna said, while stressing the need to take action before the approaching winter.

Ambassador Stefanishyna's Position and Resignation Offer

Stefanishyna confirmed Ukrainian media reports that she had offered to resign from her post just a year after taking over as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., saying she would return to Ukraine to defend herself against corruption allegations involving some personal property declarations.

She said Zelenskiy had not asked for her resignation and did not want her to leave her post, but she felt it best for her and her family to "defend my case" in person.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine is pushing for immediate delivery of PAC‑3 Patriot interceptors to defend against Russian ballistic missile barrages (Reuters).
  • Discussions are ongoing with the Pentagon and manufacturers (Raytheon, Lockheed Martin) over licensing and potential co‑production, though setting up manufacturing could take 12 months to years (Reuters; AP).
  • The US has pledged a production license for PAC‑3 missiles; however, experts warn that full domestic production is complex, lengthy, and may not resolve short‑term shortages (AP; Defense News).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Ukraine need new missiles?
Ukraine needs advanced anti-ballistic missiles like the Patriot PAC-3 to defend against increasing Russian missile attacks, which current systems cannot fully intercept.
What type of missiles is Ukraine seeking?
Ukraine is discussing acquiring and potentially producing U.S.-made Patriot PAC-3 missiles for its air defense needs.
What diplomatic efforts are underway to end the conflict?
Ukraine is engaging in ceasefire talks with Russia and seeking support from U.S. negotiators to start a new diplomatic process before winter.
Are there ongoing U.S.-Ukraine defense collaborations?
Yes, discussions with the Pentagon and missile manufacturers are underway about purchasing or locally producing Patriot PAC-3 missiles.
What challenges do Ukrainian officials face amid the conflict?
Some officials, like the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., face personal and professional challenges, including defending against corruption allegations.

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